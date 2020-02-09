Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Nadal now on Kentucky Derby trail after impressive San Vicente Stakes win

Trainer Bob Baffert, shown at Churchill Downs before the 2019 Kentucky Oaks, has high hopes for Nadal in a bid to qualify for the Kentucky Derby.
Trainer Bob Baffert has high hopes for Nadal in a bid to qualify for the Kentucky Derby.
(Tom Pennington / Getty Images)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Feb. 9, 2020
6:17 PM
Share

Trainer Bob Baffert, no stranger to horse racing’s biggest stage, again finds himself near the top of the Kentucky Derby discussion when Nadal took an impressive victory in the Grade 2 $200,000 San Vicente Stakes on Sunday at Santa Anita.

Immediately afterward on TVG, Baffert did the near unthinkable and referenced a Kentucky Derby winner and a Triple Crown winner when discussing Nadal.

“Silver Charm, he did it like that in the San Vicente,” Baffert said in comparison to the 1997 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner, before mentioning the 2018 Triple Crown winner. “We’re basically running him into shape like I did with Justify. It’s a good race for him.”

Baffert is clearly impressed with the 3-year-old colt, who was a $700,000 purchase in March.

Advertisement

Nadal broke near the lead and never looked uncomfortable under a confident ride from Joel Rosario. Ginobili poked his head in front during the stretch run but Nadal proved the best.

“I didn’t do much with him,” Baffert said. “I figured he’d gut it out on his own. Ginobili passed him and I thought he was beat but those good ones, they find a way to win and that’s what he did.”

The winning margin was three-quarters of a length. Nadal paid $2.60, $2.20 and $2.10. Ginobili was second and Fast Enough was third.

“He broke sharp and he handled the pressure from the outside,” Rosario said. “I was never worried about it. My horse was moving very well and I was confident because I could feel I had a lot of horse under me. He was very impressive. He ran very fast [Sunday] and he runs like he’ll like two turns, but you never know until they do it.”

Advertisement

A disappointing fourth was Storm The Court, 2-year-old male Eclipse Award winner who was victorious in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. He was in a good stalking position but was never able to make up ground on the leaders in the stretch.

Sports
Storm the Court to make debut in San Vicente Stakes at Santa Anita
Breeders Cup
Sports
Storm the Court to make debut in San Vicente Stakes at Santa Anita
Storm the Court, winner of the 2-year-old male Eclipse Award, runs Sunday in the San Vicente Stakes at Santa Anita. The race carries no Kentucky Derby points.

What makes this race different is it carries with it no Kentucky Derby points because it is only seven furlongs. Most trainers value races closer to the Kentucky Derby in which you can earn more points.

“If they can’t get their points in the last race, which is the most important race, they don’t belong in the Derby,” Baffert said. “I’ve always thought that. He’s going to have to earn his way.”

Baffert plans to send Nadal to the Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas on March 14. This is the same path Baffert used on American Pharoah when he won the 2015 Triple Crown.

Nadal’s next race will be only his third. If he does well and qualifies for the Derby he might not run again until the first Saturday in May. In other words, the same number of races Justify had when he went to Louisville, Ky.

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
John Cherwa
Follow Us
John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement