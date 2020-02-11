Sparks re-sign Tierra Ruffin-Pratt

The Sparks re-signed wing Tierra Ruffin-Pratt, who started 33 of the team’s 34 games last season and became one of their top defenders.

The 5-foot-11 guard-forward played her first six seasons with the Washington Mystics before she signed with the Sparks last summer. Ruffin-Pratt played a career-high 25.2 minutes per game and averaged 6.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

“Tierra Ruffin-Pratt joined our organization last year and immediately established an identity for herself as a tough defender and a great teammate,” said Eric Holoman, the Sparks’ managing partner. “We’re happy she’ll be continuing her career here in Los Angeles.”

The re-signing of Ruffin-Pratt comes a day after the Sparks brought back former All-Star guard Kristi Toliver, who helped the club win the 2016 WNBA title and was part of the Washington Mystics’ championship run last year.

The Sparks also on Monday traded center Kalani Brown, their 2019 first-round draft pick, to Atlanta to acquire guard Brittney Sykes and center Marie Gülich.