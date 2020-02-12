Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Santa Anita suffers seventh horse fatality of season

A vehicle circles the track at Santa Anita horse racing park in Arcadia.
A vehicle circles the track at Santa Anita horse racing park in Arcadia. Santa Anta had its seventh racing or training death since Dec. 26 on Wednesday.
(Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Feb. 12, 2020
10:01 PM
Share

Santa Anita had its seventh racing or training death since Dec. 26 on Wednesday when Miss Romania, a 3-year-old filly, broke down with a life-ending injury during training.

The death was listed as a humerus, or upper leg, fracture, by Santa Anita and as a shoulder injury by the California Horse Racing Board. It was the first death this meeting on the dirt track.

Despite the death the track has had a reduction of almost half since last year when 13 horses had died to this point. However, the comparison is mitigated by the fact that the horse population is smaller and the number of horses that start and races that are run are significantly reduced.

Sports
Santa Anita suffered sixth horse death of season on Saturday
APphoto_Santa Anita Horse Racing
Sports
Santa Anita suffered sixth horse death of season on Saturday
Santa Anta suffered its sixth racing or training fatality of the season when Double Touch, a 6-year-old gelding, died on the training track on Saturday in what was described as a “sudden death.”
Advertisement

Miss Romania was unraced and had no timed workouts listed on Equibase. She was trained by Eddie Truman. She was presumably a homebred as she was a Cal-bred not sold at auction.

So far, there have been three deaths on the training surface, three racing on the turf and this one on the dirt racing surface.

The CHRB is expected to release the results of its nearly yearlong investigation this month. The L.A. District Attorney released a report earlier in which Santa Anita was exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing and did list a series of recommendations, which are almost identical to those of the CHRB earlier.

Santa Anita resumes racing on Friday.

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
John Cherwa
Follow Us
John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement