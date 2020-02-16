Adam Scott secures a long-awaited official win at Riviera Country Club

On a fourth consecutive perfect day at Riviera Country Club, Adam Scott survived U.S. Open-like scoring conditions and a number of challengers nipping at his heels, shooting a one-under-par 70 to win the Genesis Invitational by two shots.

Sung Kang, who shot a 69, Scott Brown (68) and Matt Kuchar (72) finished tied for second at nine under par. Kuchar had led after each of the first three rounds, but after a birdie on the opening hole, he could never gain any ground.

Scott, unable to create any distance from the field, managed to improve his score by only shot on a day when golfers often gained ground simply by making pars. He birdied the 17th hole to build a two-shot lead that held up.

The 39-year-old Australian had won this event in 2005, but that victory was not considered official because it had been shortened to 36 holes after heavy rain soaked the course. This one is official.

It was the 14th victory of Scott’s career and first on the PGA Tour since the WGC Cadillac Championships in 2016.

Birdies were a rarer commodity than they had been earlier in the week. Riviera’s relatively small putting surfaces seemed nearly as firm as granite and pins were placed in spots that defied golfers to get close on their approach shots.

Scott, world No. 1 Rory McIlroy and Kuchar started the day in the final group, all at 10 under par, but none of them could improve on that score for most of the round. Scott suffered a double-bogey six on the very difficult fifth hole after bogeying the fourth, McIlroy triple bogeyed the fifth as Riviera, which has not had any surface-softening rainfall for weeks, played as tough as it could. McIlroy shot a 73 to finish at eight under.



