Adam Scott secures a long-awaited official win at Riviera Country Club

On a fourth consecutive perfect day at Riviera Country Club, Adam Scott survived U.S. Open-like scoring conditions and a number of challengers nipping at his heels, shooting a one-under-par 70 to win the Genesis Invitational by two shots.
Sung Kang, who shot a 69, Scott Brown (68) and Matt Kuchar (72) finished tied for second at nine under par. Kuchar had led after each of the first three rounds, but after a birdie on the opening hole, he could never gain any ground.
Scott, unable to create any distance from the field, managed to improve his score by only shot on a day when golfers often gained ground simply by making pars. He birdied the 17th hole to build a two-shot lead that held up.
The 39-year-old Australian had won this event in 2005, but that victory was not considered official because it had been shortened to 36 holes after heavy rain soaked the course. This one is official.
It was the 14th victory of Scott’s career and first on the PGA Tour since the WGC Cadillac Championships in 2016.
Birdies were a rarer commodity than they had been earlier in the week. Riviera’s relatively small putting surfaces seemed nearly as firm as granite and pins were placed in spots that defied golfers to get close on their approach shots.
Scott, world No. 1 Rory McIlroy and Kuchar started the day in the final group, all at 10 under par, but none of them could improve on that score for most of the round. Scott suffered a double-bogey six on the very difficult fifth hole after bogeying the fourth, McIlroy triple bogeyed the fifth as Riviera, which has not had any surface-softening rainfall for weeks, played as tough as it could. McIlroy shot a 73 to finish at eight under.
1/27
Rory McIlroy hits out of the rough on 18th hole during the third round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 15, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
2/27
Adam Scott watches hits from the 14th tee during the third round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 15, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
3/27
Matt Kuchar hits out of the sand trap on the 14th hole during the third round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 15, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
4/27
The gallery watches a drive by Tiger Woods on the sixth hole during the third round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 15, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
5/27
Harold Varner III acknowledges the crowd have sinking a fourth-hole birdie putt during the third round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 15, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
6/27
Rory McIlroy chips the ball onto the green near the pin to save par on the 18th hole during the third round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 15, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
7/27
Rory McIlroy reacts after missing a birdie putt on the ninth green during the second round of the Genesis Invitational on Feb. 14, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
8/27
Tiger Woods reacts after bogeying the sixth hole during the second round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 14, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
9/27
Matt Kuchar hits off the 15th tee during the second round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 14, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
10/27
Bubba Watson lets go of his club after missing the fairway on the 11th hole during the second round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 14, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
11/27
Rory McIlroy hits an approach shot to the ninth green during the second round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 14, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
12/27
Harold Varner III rips his drive down the fairway toward the 18th green during the second round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 14, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
13/27
Tiger Woods hits out of the rough on the edge of the 18th fairway during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 13, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
14/27
Tiger Woods hits out of a fairway bunker on the 17th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 13, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
15/27
Tiger Woods reacts after hitting off the 17th during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 13, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
16/27
Tiger Woods looks at the flag depicting Kobe Bryant’s No. 8 jersey as he walks to mark his ball on the eighth green during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 13, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
17/27
Matt Kuchar hits off the sixth tee during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 13, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
18/27
A large crowd follows Tiger Woods as he hits from the fifth tee during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 13, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
19/27
Steve Stricker hits out of the bunker on the third hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 13, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
20/27
Tiger Woods as he hits out of the rough on the 18th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 13, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
21/27
Matt Kuchar sinks a putt for par on the second green during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 13, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
22/27
Justin Thomas pays tribute to the life of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with customized golf shoes during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 13, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
23/27
Shadows of fans in the gallery stretch across one of the bunkers on the 10th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 13, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
24/27
Justin Thomas gets a ruling from an official after his golf ball landed in a woman’s shopping bag in the rough near the second green during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 13, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
25/27
Tiger Woods hits off the third tee during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 13, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
26/27
Wyndham Clark hits out of the rough near the media tent on the second hole during the second round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 14, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
27/27
Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 15, 2020.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)