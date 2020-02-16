Kobe Bryant’s legacy lives on during NBA All-Star weekend

The 2020 NBA All-Star weekend is being held in Chicago, almost a month after Kobe Bryant and eight others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. Though he is gone, he is not forgotten this weekend as the NBA commemorates his time and impact in the league.

Hundreds of fans showed up this weekend dressed in his uniforms, including his high school jersey, and his various No. 8 and No. 24 NBA jerseys. People also wore custom shirts commemorating his life.

When asked what it was about Bryant that kept them remembering him, many said the same thing: his mentality. His dedication to the game. And that those traits were things they were also trying to use throughout their lives.

