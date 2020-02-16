The Lakers’ and Clippers’ road to the playoffs

The second half of the NBA season is about to begin and the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers appear to be in good shape to make the playoffs. But if they do, can they get to the Finals?

While the Lakers are No. 1 in their division, there is still concern about the team not gelling and not being able to win easy games they should. Meanwhile, the Clippers continue to reformat their team through trades and deal with injuries.

Los Angeles Times reporters Tania Ganguli and Dan Woike break down what each team needs to do in order to get through the second half of the season and put themselves in the best position to get through the playoffs. But Ganguli and Woike think only one team will make the finals because both will meet up in the round before that, the Western Conference Finals.

