Drew Brees wants to ‘make another run at it’ with Saints

Drew Brees is slightly ahead of schedule.

The 41-year-old quarterback said Jan. 26 he’d “give it a month or so” before deciding on whether to retire or return to the New Orleans Saints for his 21st NFL season.

On Tuesday, 23 days later, Brees announced his decision via Instagram.

“Love you #WhoDatNation,” he wrote. “Let’s make another run at it!”

Advertisement

Brees holds numerous league passing records, including yards (77,416), touchdowns (547) and completions (6,867). He led New Orleans to its only Super Bowl win following the 2009 season and was named the MVP of that game.

He missed six games last season because of a thumb injury but still earned his 12th Pro Bowl selection. Brees is set to become an unrestricted free agent next month but has said he has no desire to play for any team but the Saints.

Both of Brees’ backups are also set to become free agents — Teddy Bridgewater will be unrestricted and Taysom Hill will be restricted.