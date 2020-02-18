Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

John Beilein, Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly set to split after just 54 games

Cavaliers coach John Beilein calls out instructions to his players during a game against the Nuggets on Jan. 11 at the Pepsi Center.
Cavaliers coach John Beilein calls out instructions to his players during a game against the Nuggets on Jan. 11 at the Pepsi Center.
(Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Feb. 18, 2020
9:39 PM
Share
CLEVELAND — 

Cavaliers first-year coach John Beilein will end a rough season by stepping down after 54 games, according to multiple reports Tuesday night.

The former Michigan coach, who was a surprising hire by the Cavs last year because of his age (67) and lack of any pro experience, is expected to say goodbye to staff and players Wednesday when they return from the All-Star break, ESPN.com reported, citing anonymous league sources.

Beilein signed a five-year contract — the final year was a club option — in May. ESPN said he and the Cavaliers negotiated a financial settlement that will pay him a portion of the remaining money on his 2019-20 contract.

Cleveland is just 14-40 — the worst record in the Eastern Conference — and Beilein struggled to gain his players’ confidence or respect while the losses piled up.

Advertisement

Associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is expected to take over on an interim basis for Beilein. Bickerstaff coached in Memphis for nearly two full seasons before being fired last year. He was also Houston’s head coach in 2015-16.

Clippers
Clippers’ NBA title ambitions initiated by last year’s trade deadline deals
Clippers Celtics Basketball
Clippers
Clippers’ NBA title ambitions initiated by last year’s trade deadline deals
While Kawhi Leonard and Paul George certainly helped the Clippers’ transformation into an NBA title contender, the team’s trades from a year ago played a big role too.

Beilein’s departure continues a troubling pattern for the Cavaliers, who have been plagued by coaching instability and nearly constant change over the past few years. Bickertstaff is Cleveland’s seventh coach since 2013.

Beilein never got comfortable in his short time with the Cavaliers. He struggled to adjust to the pro game with its more demanding travel schedule and lack of practice time. Everything was so different than in college, where Beilein didn’t have to juggle massive egos and deal with players making much more money.

Advertisement

The losing took its toll on Beilein, who admitted being beaten down before the Cavaliers went their separate ways at the All-Star break. As it turned out, Cleveland’s first win at home since Dec. 23 that snapped a 12-game losing streak on Feb. 12 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was Beilein’s final game.

When they hired Beilein, the Cavaliers felt his extensive college background would give him an advantage in developing Cleveland’s young players like guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. However, Beilein had a hard time connecting with his players and several veterans grumbled publicly and privately about his style.

There was a troubling stretch when veteran star forward Kevin Love expressed his frustration with teammates and the Cavaliers’ direction. Love later apologized, but it was clear to everyone around the team that Beilein wasn’t working out and something had to change.

Beilein also had his share of missteps. He inadvertently called his players “thugs” during a team meeting and while his apology was accepted, it didn’t help his cause within the locker room.

Sports
Breaking down the Lakers’ and Clippers’ biggest competition for the NBA championship
69th NBA All-Star Game
Sports
Breaking down the Lakers’ and Clippers’ biggest competition for the NBA championship
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s outstanding skills are one reason why the Milwaukee Bucks are fully capable of beating the Lakers or Clippers for the NBA title.

Beilein also had to deal with his son Patrick’s resignation as coach at Niagara. The younger Beilein cited personal reasons for leaving the program before his first game.

It’s not clear what will be next for Beilein, who went 571-325 at Canisius, Richmond, West Virginia and Michigan. He took the Wolverines to the NCAA Tournament nine times in 12 seasons.

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement