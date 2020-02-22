Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Horse racing newsletter: Welcome back!

By John Cherwa 
Feb. 22, 2020
12 AM
Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Ron Flatter gives you some things to think about in regards to finding the Kentucky Derby winner.

Before we get to Ron Flatter, I want to welcome back those of you who haven’t been getting the newsletter for a couple of weeks. It’s been there, you just weren’t getting it. And, by the way, you can always find it on our website www.latimes.com/sports, but unless you are a LA Times digital subscriber, I believe you are limited to two a month.

Anyway, the experts said that when we switched vendors, an undisclosed number of you ended up on a “global suppression list,” whatever that is. I was on that list and wasn’t getting it myself. But, we think it has all, or mostly, been resolved.

Finally, it’s time for our weekly contribution from Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network. He digs down into trends and tries to apply them to the Kentucky Derby. Ron, what insights do you have?

“Trends may be at once telling as they are treacherous. Sports bettors know it. Horseplayers know it. And Kentucky Derby bettors in particular were reminded of it last year.

“When the now-retired Country House was promoted by stewards to replace Maximum Security as the 2019 Derby winner, it marked the first time since 2012 that the favorite did not win. At 65-1, he was the longest shot to win the race since Donerail did it at record winning odds of 91-1 in 1913.

“That was the most obvious trend that belied bettors last year. But it was not the only one.

“Country House was the first Derby winner since Super Saver in 2010 that failed to win his last prep. He was also the first since Mine That Bird in 2009 to lose his last three preps.

“Conversely, every winner between 2012 and 2018 was undefeated as a 3-year-old going into – and coming out – of the Derby. Perhaps not coincidentally, that included every year since the prep-points qualifying system was established for 2013.

“Scratching beneath this surface, Country House was also the first Derby winner since Orb in 2013 to come from at least mid-pack and end up in the winner’s circle, even if it took a 22-minute video review by publicly reticent stewards.

“But even if Maximum Security’s first-place finish had been allowed to stand, he would have been the first Derby winner to lead at every call since War Emblem in 2002. He also would have been the first pacesetter to finish in the money since Dortmund placed second in 2015. One way or another, then, last year’s race was destined to be an outlier.

“So, shall bettors draw a line through last year? Since the payout on a $2 win ticket was $132.40, it would be risky and foolhardy to think that Country House’s victory established a new trend. The same might be said of 2018, when Justify became only the second Derby winner ever to have gone without a race the year before.

“Based on all this, Derby bettors would presumably be wise to stick with horses that raced at age 2, are still undefeated at age 3, chase the pace and wind up as the post-time favorite May 2. Since that last one is impossible to pinpoint right now, the other criteria create a process of elimination.

“Under this scenario, any 3-year-old that has lost a race this year would be out of the mix. Independence Hall (12-1 in Kentucky Derby futures at William Hill Nevada), Sole Volante (12-1), Enforceable (20-1), Mr. Monomoy (20-1), Untitled (20-1), Storm the Court (22-1) all would be knocked out.

“The next step would be to throw out all the pacesetters and closers, basically any horse that does not have a Quirin Speed Points designation of “E/P” (early presser). Out go the likes of off-the-pace horses Tiz the Law (6-1) and Maxfield (10-1) and speedsters like Nadal (10-1), Authentic (12-1) and Eight Rings (15-1)

“Oh, yes. Charlatan (12-1) would have to go, because there cannot possibly be another late bloomer like Justify, right?

“So, what is left? Breeders’ Cup disappointment Dennis’ Moment (8-1) and ungraded-stakes winner Chance It (20-1) go next Saturday in the Fountain of Youth. Thousand Words (12-1), Honor A.P. (14-1) and Basin (20-1) are on deck to race next month. Gouverneur Morris (15-1) just won an allowance race last week. Risen Star winner Modernist (40-1), Swale victor Mischevious Alex (70-1) and maiden winners Edge Of Fire (50-1), Kingmeister (100-1) and Market Analysis (100-1) are among the longer shots that have raced this year and still check all the boxes.

“Of course this process of elimination is fraught with slippery premises that might not apply in a year when no 3-year-old has stepped up to exclaim its dominance on the road to the Derby.

“Come to think of it, weren’t we on the same path at this time last year? And the year before? Maybe exceptions are turning into the new rule.”

Ron Flatter is a host and reporter who covers horse racing for the Vegas Stats & Information Network, which is available at SiriusXM 204 and to subscribers at VSiN.com. On the current episode of the Ron Flatter Racing Pod, From the Eclipse Awards to betting on drug-free competition. Free-lance writer Tom Pedulla has strong opinions about hot-button issues in racing. Just click here.

Who goofed, I’ve got to know?

It was me, of course. In Friday’s Golden Gate preview, I referenced a gas leak last week. Well, that was several weeks ago. It seems I copied over that old intro instead of picking up the one we used the previous week. So, my apologies to the personable Matt Dinerman and those of you who look forward to the Golden Gate preview each racing week.

Great to be Canadian

We don’t usually spend any time talking about big ticket winners or carryovers, but thought it worth mentioning that someone betting out of the Woodbine hub in Toronto had the only winning ticket in Santa Anita’s Rainbow Six. It was worth $605,997.

Now the Rainbow Six, a 20-cent bet, is one of the biggest sucker plays in the game when there is more than one winner, which is most of the time. However, if you are the only winner or there is a mandatory payout it’s a great bet, which is rare. Think about it, if more than one person hits, the payout is greatly reduced because of the forced carryover. It makes the takeout in the 40% range.

Just in case you thought Friday’s winner was some mom-and-pop bettor, the winning ticket was purchased for $2,048 (Canadian), or 10,240 combinations. In case you wondered, the number of combinations, after scratches, was 86,400. (The conversion rate will cause those numbers to be slightly different, but you get the idea.)

Santa Anita review

The feature on Friday was a maiden special for 4-year-olds and up going a mile for $55,000. The winner was Striking a Pose, the longest shot on the board at 26-1, held off favorite Muralistto win by three-quarters of a length.

Striking a Pose paid $54.20, $16.20 and $7.20. Muralist was second and Paint Me Lucky finished third.

“He’s a pretty nice horse to do that first time out,” winning trainer Mark Glatt told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “I didn’t know if he was fit enough and I didn’t think he’d be that close to the pace, but it worked out great. We got him in late November and he’s out of a really good mare. He’s a half-brother to Stryker Phd, who won the Longacres Mile twice, so he’s got a right to be a good horse.”

Umberto Rispoli was the winning jockey.

“We talked this morning and we knew he was a big striding horse, so we decided to just let him find his best stride,” Rispoli said. “He jumped the [starting gate] tracks in the last 50 yards, but he kept running.”

Santa Anita preview

I’ve been dumping on the Santa Anita cards of late, but have to say that Saturday’s nine-race card offers a couple of full fields, including a graded stake. Four of the races are on the turf. There are three maiden specials and one allowance/optional claimer. First post is at 12:30 p.m.

The feature is the fifth race, the Grade 2 $200,000 Buena Vista Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. It has a field of 12. The favorite is Jolie Olimpica, at 8-5, for trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Mike Smith. She is undefeated in four starts, three of them coming in Brazil. Last out, she set a track record at 5 ½ furlongs on the turf winning the Grade 3 Las Cienegas. Now, that distance hasn’t been around very long, but it’s still a record. She won at a mile in Brazil.

Carressa is the second favorite at 4-1 for John Shirreffs and Victor Espinoza. She has won three-of-five lifetime, including three of her last four and her last two. She won the Grade 3 Megahertz Stakes last out in her first turf race. Post is around 2:30 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 6, 5, 8, 12, 7, 5, 12, 9.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE FOUR: No. 5 Kiss Today Goodbye (10-1)

Kiss Today Goodbye makes the third start off the layoff for trainer Eric Kruljac with red-hot jockey Umberto Rispoli riding. Last out Feb. 1st, Rispoli rode for the first time and made a little too late closing move for third place, three lengths back. This jockey is winning 33% for the trainer and in the money 78%. We see a sharp work last week and the horse races protected on Saturday. 10-1 is a great value for us. Look for Kiss to be much closer when launching that late drive to win. This is not just a value play for a big price for me in this race. This horse is the top choice in my eyes.

Friday’s result: Remember to Smile tracked nicely in third into the turn and looked ready to fly down the rail but had nothing and faded.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

12:15 Tampa Bay (6): $100,000 Turf Dash Stakes, 4 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Extravagant Kid (5-2)

1:04 Gulfstream (9): Grade 3 $100,000 World of Trouble Sprint Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Lasting Legacy (7-5)

1:15 Tampa Bay (8): $100,000 Lightning City Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Jean Elizabeth (3-1)

1:50 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Haynesfield Stakes, NY-breds 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Mr. Buff (4-5)

2:29 Santa Anita (5): Grade 2 $200,000 Buena Vista Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Jolie Olimpica (8-5)

3:09 Oaklawn (9): $125,000 Downthedustyroad Breeders’ Stakes, Ark-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Bye Bye J (5-2)

Chris Wade’s LA Pick of the Day

RACE SEVEN: No. 5 Razzel Dazzel (9-2)

Filly should get a clear path to the wire from the outside post in this 110-yard race and is much better than her last effort shows. In that outing 34 nights ago, she broke slow and out to lose over a length of ground at this same shortened distance where a minor mistake can be a disaster. The sorrel filly finished fairly well on her own and displayed a solid gallop out through the club-house turn.

A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.

Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.

Now, the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, February 21.

Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 28th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 24.09 48.65 1:15.08 1:28.21 1:41.72

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
6 First Empress 122 5 5 2–1 2–2 1–½ 1–6 1–9¾ Rispoli 1.30
4 Vannavanna Bo Bana 122 3 4 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–1½ 2–½ Pereira 2.40
5 Subtle Ride 117 4 3 4–2 4–hd 4–1 4–3½ 3–3¼ Velez 9.10
7 Queen Arya 122 6 1 1–½ 1–1½ 2–3½ 2–1½ 4–7½ Delgadillo 3.40
1 Circleofcolor 122 1 2 6 5–2 5–7 5–14 5–23½ Franco 26.60
2 Turkish Angel 122 2 6 5–hd 6 6 6 6 Ochoa 8.50
6 FIRST EMPRESS 4.60 2.80 2.60
4 VANNAVANNA BO BANA 3.00 2.40
5 SUBTLE RIDE 3.00
$1 EXACTA (6-4)  $6.00
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-7)  $3.29
50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-5)  $8.35

Winner–First Empress Grr.f.3 by Cairo Prince out of Who'sbeeninmybed, by The Daddy. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Burns Racing LLC, Exline-Border Racing LLC, Gulliver Racing LLC, Christensen, Robin, Hudock, Dan, Le. Mutuel Pool $102,478 Exacta Pool $48,353 Superfecta Pool $22,826 Trifecta Pool $33,101. Scratched–Excess Coil.

FIRST EMPRESS angled in and prompted the pace inside then stalked a bit off the rail, re-bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn to gain the lead and drew off under a crack of the whip and steady handling then a long hold late. VANNAVANNA BO BANA angled to the inside early then came out on the first turn and stalked just off the inside to the stretch, drifted in a bit late but edged a rival for the place. SUBTLE RIDE chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for second. QUEEN ARYA had speed outside the winner then inched away and angled in on the backstretch, set the pace along the rail, fought back on the second turn and weakened in the final furlong. CIRCLEOFCOLOR saved ground chasing the pace throughout and weakened in the drive. TURKISH ANGEL sent between horses early then pulled under a hold, chased outside a rival, dropped back into and on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.

SECOND RACE.

5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.46 46.54 58.15 1:03.89

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
4 Querelle 122 4 3 5 5 4–hd 1–1½ Rosario 1.90
3 Smiling Annie 122 3 1 2–1 2–1½ 2–2 2–½ Prat 0.70
2 Roses and Candy 122 2 2 1–½ 1–1 1–hd 3–1¼ Sanchez 6.80
1 Remember to Smile 124 1 5 4–1 3–hd 3–hd 4–hd Fuentes 16.40
5 Hot On the Trail 122 5 4 3–hd 4–1½ 5 5 Cedillo 11.90
4 QUERELLE 5.80 2.60 2.10
3 SMILING ANNIE 2.20 2.10
2 ROSES AND CANDY 2.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4)  $14.40
$1 EXACTA (4-3)  $4.80
50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-2)  $5.65

Winner–Querelle B.f.4 by Violence out of Orbital Affair, by El Corredor. Bred by Double Duck, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable and Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $111,541 Daily Double Pool $24,814 Exacta Pool $59,827 Trifecta Pool $47,399. Scratched–none.

QUERELLE stalked between horses then a bit off the rail into and on the turn and into the stretch, came out in upper stretch and rallied under urging to the front three wide in late stretch to prove best. SMILING ANNIE prompted the pace outside a rival, stalked just off the inside on the turn, re-bid alongside that one in the stretch, put a head in front between foes a sixteenth out but could not hold off the winner. ROSES AND CANDY bobbled slightly at the start, dueled inside, inched away on the turn, fought back a bit off the rail in the stretch and was edged for the place. REMEMBER TO SMILE broke out slightly and a bit slowly, saved ground stalking the pace throughout and could not quite summon the needed late kick. HOT ON THE TRAIL stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn, was between foes in midstretch and also could not quite offer the necessary late response.

THIRD RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 21.88 45.46 1:12.74 1:19.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
4 Encountress 124 4 5 6–½ 6–1½ 2–½ 1–2¼ Payeras 22.00
5 Purdue 124 5 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–2 2–5¾ Maldonado 2.20
8 Daddy's Melody 124 8 6 3–1 3–2 3–1 3–2¼ Cedillo 2.50
3 Laker Jet 117 3 3 7–1½ 7–1 7–6 4–1 Flores 34.00
1 Queen Carmelita 119 1 8 2–½ 2–1 4–½ 5–¾ Velez 4.40
6 Promnesia 124 6 4 5–hd 5–1 5–2 6–4¾ Espinoza 3.70
2 Jabber Now 124 2 1 4–1½ 4–½ 6–1 7–13½ Flores 9.60
7 At the Margin 124 7 7 8 8 8 8 Rojas Fernandez 26.50
4 ENCOUNTRESS 46.00 16.00 7.20
5 PURDUE 4.20 3.20
8 DADDY'S MELODY 3.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4)  $86.60
$1 EXACTA (4-5)  $90.50
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-8-3)  $534.87
50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-8)  $272.80
10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-5-8-3-1)  Carryover $1,957

Winner–Encountress Dbb.m.5 by Point Encounter out of Charlenesuperblend, by Latin American. Bred by Kentucky West, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Kelly Castaneda. Owner: Rafael A. Martinez. Mutuel Pool $148,341 Daily Double Pool $11,242 Exacta Pool $86,451 Superfecta Pool $42,893 Trifecta Pool $56,677 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,563. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-4) paid $100.90. Pick Three Pool $30,544.

ENCOUNTRESS stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, split rivals leaving the turn and into the stretch, rallied under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and won clear. PURDUE had speed three deep then dueled between rivals and outside a foe on the turn, kicked clear in the stretch and bested the others. DADDY'S MELODY prompted the pace three deep then stalked off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and held third. LAKER JET saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch, went round a rival in deep stretch and lacked a rally. QUEEN CARMELITA went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and weakened in the stretch. PROMNESIA stalked three deep on the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. JABBER NOW had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and had little left for the drive. AT THE MARGIN settled off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and gave way.

FOURTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 21.84 46.18 59.07 1:05.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
5 Tiz Toffee 124 4 1 3–½ 3–hd 1–½ 1–1¼ Espinoza 5.70
6 Christy Jackson 117 5 3 6 6 5–½ 2–2¼ Velez 4.30
7 Love a Honeybadger 124 6 2 2–2½ 2–2 2–1 3–1 Maldonado 1.10
1 Naughty Sophie 122 1 4 1–hd 1–hd 3–1 4–½ Pereira 3.20
2 Emmy and I 124 2 6 5–½ 5–1½ 6 5–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 7.40
4 Winsinfashion 122 3 5 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–1½ 6 Delgadillo 27.70
5 TIZ TOFFEE 13.40 7.40 2.40
6 CHRISTY JACKSON 5.00 2.40
7 LOVE A HONEYBADGER 2.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)  $330.80
$1 EXACTA (5-6)  $30.00
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-1)  $21.29
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-7)  $33.85

Winner–Tiz Toffee B.m.5 by Sidney's Candy out of Tiz Fate, by Tiznow. Bred by Judy Hicks & Kathryn Nikkel (KY). Trainer: Rosemary Trela. Owner: Rosemary Trela. Mutuel Pool $168,330 Daily Double Pool $13,237 Exacta Pool $78,887 Superfecta Pool $38,464 Trifecta Pool $54,992. Claimed–Love a Honeybadger by Altamira Racing Stable and Kagele, Tom. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Rattle.

50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-5) paid $194.35. Pick Three Pool $17,549.

TIZ TOFFEE bobbled a bit at the break, had speed between horses then stalked off the rail, continued outside a rival on the turn, bid four wide into the stretch, gained the advantage nearing midstretch, kicked clear under urging and held. CHRISTY JACKSON settled off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, angled out some in the drive and finished well. LOVE A HONEYBADGER had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, took a short lead three wide into the stretch, was between rivals in upper stretch, fought back off the rail in midstretch and held third. NAUGHTY SOPHIE went up inside foes but off the rail to duel for the lead, fought back leaving the turn and off the inside into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. EMMY AND I broke a bit slowly, chased inside then a bit off the rail into and on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. WINSINFASHION angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and also lacked a further response.

FIFTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.24 48.82 1:13.79 1:26.44 1:38.77

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
6 Striking a Pose 124 5 4 2–hd 2–hd 2–1 1–½ 1–¾ Rispoli 26.10
2 Muralist 124 1 5 4–hd 5–½ 4–1 4–1 2–¾ Rosario 0.70
3 Paint Me Lucky 124 2 1 1–1 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 3–4 Prat 2.60
7 Mongolian Legend 124 6 2 3–2 3–1½ 3–hd 3–hd 4–1½ Espinoza 7.20
5 Hudson River Park 124 4 3 5–1½ 4–hd 5–½ 5–2 5–½ Cedillo 7.00
4 Strugar 119 3 6 6 6 6 6 6 Velez 18.40
6 STRIKING A POSE 54.20 16.20 7.20
2 MURALIST 2.60 2.40
3 PAINT ME LUCKY 3.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)  $501.80
$1 EXACTA (6-2)  $61.00
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-3-7)  $50.65
50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-3)  $78.45

Winner–Striking a Pose B.g.4 by Majesticperfection out of Striking Scholar, by Smart Strike. Bred by Shawn Hansen & Todd Hansen (WA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Hansen, Todd and Shawn. Mutuel Pool $258,401 Daily Double Pool $20,940 Exacta Pool $119,059 Superfecta Pool $59,696 Trifecta Pool $76,846. Scratched–Cardiff Cay.

50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-6) paid $918.05. Pick Three Pool $31,992. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-4-5-6) 17 tickets with 4 correct paid $4,352.05. Pick Four Pool $96,966. 50-Cent Pick Five (3/6-4-4-5-6) 13 tickets with 5 correct paid $20,643.80. Pick Five Pool $309,661.

STRIKING A POSE three deep into the first turn, stalked off the rail, bid between horses on the backstretch and outside a rival leaving the second turn, took a short lead in upper stretch and held on gamely under urging. MURALIST a step slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit in midstretch and finished with interest between foes. PAINT ME LUCKY sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the backstretch and second turn, fought back along the fence in the stretch and continued willingly to the end. MONGOLIAN LEGEND four wide into the first turn, stalked outside then bid three deep on the backstretch and most of the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. HUDSON RIVER PARK three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then three wide leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. STRUGAR broke a bit slowly, tugged outside a rival and was in a bit tight into the first turn, went between horses leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, angled to the inside in the stretch and did not rally.

SIXTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 24.36 47.71 1:12.04 1:24.08 1:35.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
3 Sea of Liberty 119 3 3 2–2½ 1–hd 1–1½ 1–1 1–ns Velez 4.00
2 Order and Law 122 2 1 3–1 3–½ 3–1 2–2½ 2–4¼ Rosario 1.60
1 Good Bye Putin 122 1 5 5–½ 5–2 4–½ 3–½ 3–½ Espinoza 4.70
5 Silken Prince 122 5 6 6 6 6 4–1 4–3¼ Valdivia, Jr. 10.10
4 East Rand 122 4 4 4–1 4–1½ 5–1 6 5–3¼ Pereira 13.40
6 Takeo 124 6 2 1–hd 2–3½ 2–1 5–½ 6 Blanc 2.60
3 SEA OF LIBERTY 10.00 3.60 2.60
2 ORDER AND LAW 3.00 2.40
1 GOOD BYE PUTIN 3.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)  $241.80
$1 EXACTA (3-2)  $12.80
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-1-5)  $11.43
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-1)  $19.30

Winner–Sea of Liberty Grr.g.4 by Boisterous out of Seekitana, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Thomas A. Shapiro (CA). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $202,268 Daily Double Pool $25,102 Exacta Pool $91,199 Superfecta Pool $34,768 Trifecta Pool $53,486. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-3) paid $415.75. Pick Three Pool $30,543.

SEA OF LIBERTY had speed between horses then angled in and dueled inside, inched away leaving the second turn, responded when challenged again in deep stretch and held on gamely under urging. ORDER AND LAW stalked inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, bid outside the winner in deep stretch and continued willingly but was outgamed. GOOD BYE PUTIN saved ground stalking the pace, also came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and held third. SILKEN PRINCE a half step slow to begin, tugged some and chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled to the inside nearing the second turn and was edged for the show. EAST RAND stalked outside a rival or just off the rail, continued outside a foe leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. TAKEO had speed three deep then dueled alongside the winner, stalked leaving the second turn and a bit off the rail into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

SEVENTH RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.01 45.44 1:10.78 1:17.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
4 Tamaraandtheboys 122 4 3 4–1 4–3 2–3 1–1¼ Espinoza 6.80
2 Jaccat 122 2 5 3–1 1–hd 1–1½ 2–5½ Prat 2.60
1 Samandah 112 1 4 5 5 5 3–½ Mussad 20.80
5 Mucho Macho Woman 124 5 1 1–hd 2–1½ 4–1 4–nk Valdivia, Jr. 0.50
3 Tinsel Town Queen 124 3 2 2–1½ 3–hd 3–½ 5 Maldonado 14.10
4 TAMARAANDTHEBOYS 15.60 7.80 8.00
2 JACCAT 5.00 7.20
1 SAMANDAH 15.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)  $74.00
$1 EXACTA (4-2)  $22.90
50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-1)  $72.50

Winner–Tamaraandtheboys Dbb.f.4 by Clubhouse Ride out of Fever's Bet, by Stormin Fever. Bred by Neale Jensen & Michael Frazee (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: RAP Racing and Glatt, Mark. Mutuel Pool $211,552 Daily Double Pool $21,621 Exacta Pool $62,105 Trifecta Pool $55,027. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-4) paid $530.90. Pick Three Pool $30,534.

TAMARAANDTHEBOYS hopped slightly at the start but was away with the field, stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to collar the runner-up in deep stretch and proved best. JACCAT stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival into the turn, bid alongside a foe on the turn to take a short lead, inched away and found the rail into the stretch, edged clear but could not hold off the winner late. SAMANDAH saved ground stalking the pace throughout and edged foes for the show along the fence. MUCHO MACHO WOMAN had good early speed and dueled outside a rival then inside on the turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and weakened but was edged for third between foes late. TINSEL TOWN QUEEN angled in and dueled inside, stalked on the turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for a minor share three deep on the line.

EIGHTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 23.89 47.81 1:12.14 1:24.52 1:36.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
3 Best Chance 122 3 4 3–hd 3–½ 3–hd 3–1½ 1–1¾ Rosario 3.50
4 Railsplitter 122 4 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 1–hd 2–hd Cedillo 2.30
9 Brother Reid 122 8 5 7–1 5–hd 5–hd 4–½ 3–1¼ Rispoli 6.20
7 Champers 122 7 2 2–1½ 2–2 2–1 2–hd 4–nk Smith 3.20
6 Master Recovery 122 6 7 5–hd 7–2½ 7–2 6–hd 5–ns Flores 10.90
10 Negotiator 122 9 8 6–hd 6–½ 6–hd 5–hd 6–1 Blanc 48.00
5 Palace Prince 122 5 6 4–1 4–2½ 4–1 7–2 7–1¼ Pereira 14.60
11 Canadian Pride 122 10 3 9–4 8–1½ 8–3 8–6 8–7½ Maldonado 13.00
2 Dr. Hoffman 122 2 10 10 10 9–1½ 9–4 9–8½ Espinoza 52.90
1 Dude's Dream 122 1 9 8–hd 9–2 10 10 10 Roman 27.70
3 BEST CHANCE 9.00 4.40 2.80
4 RAILSPLITTER 4.40 3.00
9 BROTHER REID 4.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)  $103.60
$1 EXACTA (3-4)  $14.10
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-9-7)  $23.78
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-9-7-6)  $854.50
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-9)  $43.90

Winner–Best Chance B.c.3 by Quality Road out of Eloquently (GB), by Dansili (GB). Bred by Michael Talla (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: David Michael Talla. Mutuel Pool $288,344 Daily Double Pool $73,186 Exacta Pool $152,482 Superfecta Pool $88,375 Super High Five Pool $16,471 Trifecta Pool $109,772. Scratched–Golden Sparkle, Keno'd.

50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-3) paid $55.45. Pick Three Pool $118,300. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-3-4-3) 61 tickets with 4 correct paid $4,167.15. Pick Four Pool $333,083. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-6-3-4-3) 7 tickets with 5 correct paid $30,766.95. Pick Five Pool $282,192. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-5-6-3-4-3) 1 ticket with 6 correct paid $454,497.90. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $114,710.

BEST CHANCE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch under urging, gained the advantage in deep stretch and inched clear. RAILSPLITTER had speed between horses then set a pressured pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and just held second. BROTHER REID chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and finished well to be edged for the place. CHAMPERS three deep early, prompted the pace outside the runner-up, fought back between horses in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor award. MASTER RECOVERY pulled and steadied off heels early, angled in and steadied in tight again on the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. NEGOTIATOR angled in and tugged early, chased between horses to the stretch and also lacked the necessary late response. PALACE PRINCE between horses early, stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CANADIAN PRIDE four wide into the first turn, chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response in the drive. DR. HOFFMAN broke slowly then steadied when squeezed back, angled in then came out on the backstretch went outside a rival on the second turn, angled out into the stretch and lacked a further response. DUDE'S DREAM broke out and bumped a rival, drifted out early then angled in, pulled and steadied off heels twice on the first turn, came out into the backstretch, saved ground off the pace, angled out a bit into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

AttendanceHandle
On-Track3,817$561,245
Inter-TrackN/A$1,316,936
Out of StateN/A$3,667,529
TOTAL3,817 $5,545,710

Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, February 22.

Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 29th day of a 60-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1LinfieldDavid Mussad112Eoin G. Harty20-130,000
2KadeshGeovanni Franco122Ryan Hanson2-130,000
3Royally BigAaron Gryder122Ronald W. Ellis12-130,000
4Mr. NastyJose Valdivia, Jr.122Richard Baltas4-130,000
5Debt MongerAgapito Delgadillo122William Spawr5-130,000
6Zees EmpireVictor Flores115Mike Harrington50-130,000
7Blazing HomeJorge Velez117Richard Baltas8-130,000
8Royal SuspectAbel Cedillo122Mark Glatt9-530,000

SECOND RACE.

1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Kelani KimEdwin Maldonado124Mark Glatt6-1
2TaglineAbel Cedillo124Jeff Mullins5-1
3Catch the EyeRafael Bejarano124David E. Hofmans6-1
4Miss TokyoUmberto Rispoli124Richard Baltas4-1
5Vegas PalmFlavien Prat124Gary Mandella5-2
6Saving SophieMike Smith124Ronald W. Ellis9-5

THIRD RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1ZillindaTiago Pereira124Bruce Headley5-112,500
2Super BunnyAgapito Delgadillo124William Spawr2-112,500
3Info's TreasureJorge Velez119Ian Kruljac6-112,500
4Shanghai BarbieRuben Fuentes124Neil D. Drysdale8-512,500
5Boonesboro BeautyUmberto Rispoli124J. Eric Kruljac3-112,500

FOURTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Fantastic DayJ.C. Diaz, Jr.122Bob Baffert12-1
2Cool RunningsRafael Bejarano122J. Keith Desormeaux15-1
3Divine ArmorAbel Cedillo122John W. Sadler3-1
4ExaultedMike Smith122Peter Eurton2-1
5Kiss Today GoodbyeUmberto Rispoli122J. Eric Kruljac10-1
6Yeng AgainJorge Velez117Richard Baltas5-2
7ReprobateFlavien Prat122Neil D. Drysdale10-1
8MasteringAssael Espinoza122Bob Baffert8-1

FIFTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Buena Vista Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Jolie Olimpica Mike Smith122Richard E. Mandella8-5
2CarressaVictor Espinoza122John A. Shirreffs4-1
3Muchly Umberto Rispoli120Simon Callaghan15-1
4Mucho UnusualJoel Rosario122Tim Yakteen8-1
5Sold ItMario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill50-1
6Meal TicketTiago Pereira120Matthew Chew15-1
7BrillGeovanni Franco120Don Chatlos12-1
8Lady Prancealot Joe Bravo124Richard Baltas5-1
9Super PatriotRuben Fuentes120Richard Baltas12-1
10La Sardane Flavien Prat120Neil D. Drysdale12-1
11Keeper Ofthe StarsAbel Cedillo122Jonathan Wong20-1
12Tiny TinaDrayden Van Dyke120Philip D'Amato15-1

SIXTH RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1SatoriTiago Pereira124Martin F. Jones20-116,000
2Rinse and RepeatAaron Gryder124Steve Knapp2-116,000
3Two Fifty CoupVictor Flores117Daniel Azcarate10-116,000
4Bouncing AroundIgnacio Puglisi124Jack Carava5-216,000
5WhatsittoyaAbel Cedillo124Robert B. Hess, Jr.9-216,000
6Big BarrelRafael Bejarano124Anthony K. Saavedra8-116,000
7Temple KnightsRuben Fuentes124Andrew Lerner3-116,000

SEVENTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Sunrise RoyaleUmberto Rispoli120J. Eric Kruljac5-220,000
2CharmingslewFlavien Prat122Neil French9-520,000
3Avalon RideJorge Velez115Craig Anthony Lewis3-1
4Say It With RosesTiago Pereira122Isidro Tamayo5-1
5Swing ThoughtsAbel Cedillo122Robert B. Hess, Jr.7-220,000

EIGHTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Geocas StreetGeovanni Franco122Lorenzo Ruiz15-130,000
2Wicked BlueHenry Lopez112Vernon E. Aguayo30-130,000
3Promise NothingTiago Pereira122Rafael Becerra6-130,000
4UnmaskedVictor Flores115Salvador Orozco30-130,000
5Prince RickyJorge Velez117Craig Anthony Lewis15-130,000
6Jaxon's GoldieAbel Cedillo122Doug F. O'Neill5-230,000
7Taco WacoUmberto Rispoli122Victor L. Garcia4-130,000
8Cherry PieJ.C. Diaz, Jr.122Robert B. Hess, Jr.30-130,000
9Grand SierraEvin Roman122Marcia Stortz20-130,000
10NietzscheEswan Flores122Vann Belvoir12-130,000
11Call Ofthe LureFlavien Prat122Tim Yakteen4-130,000
12Golden VictoryAgapito Delgadillo122Victor L. Garcia6-130,000

NINTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Munnings' PilotJoe Bravo122Richard Baltas6-1
2ExhortJorge Velez117Doug F. O'Neill6-1
3Restoring DreamsJose Valdivia, Jr.122Ryan Hanson10-1
4Diamond RangerAaron Gryder122Mike Puype5-1
5Eastern OceanUmberto Rispoli122Mark Glatt12-1
6Vodka TwistMario Gutierrez122Neil D. Drysdale15-1
7K P IndyAbel Cedillo122Jeff Mullins3-1
8Much More HaloFlavien Prat122Bob Baffert5-2
9BravoGeovanni Franco122Neil D. Drysdale10-1

John Cherwa
John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.
