Horse racing newsletter: Welcome back!

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Ron Flatter gives you some things to think about in regards to finding the Kentucky Derby winner.
Before we get to Ron Flatter, I want to welcome back those of you who haven't been getting the newsletter for a couple of weeks. It's been there, you just weren't getting it.
Anyway, the experts said that when we switched vendors, an undisclosed number of you ended up on a “global suppression list,” whatever that is. I was on that list and wasn’t getting it myself. But, we think it has all, or mostly, been resolved.
Finally, it’s time for our weekly contribution from Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network. He digs down into trends and tries to apply them to the Kentucky Derby. Ron, what insights do you have?
“Trends may be at once telling as they are treacherous. Sports bettors know it. Horseplayers know it. And Kentucky Derby bettors in particular were reminded of it last year.
“When the now-retired Country House was promoted by stewards to replace Maximum Security as the 2019 Derby winner, it marked the first time since 2012 that the favorite did not win. At 65-1, he was the longest shot to win the race since Donerail did it at record winning odds of 91-1 in 1913.
“That was the most obvious trend that belied bettors last year. But it was not the only one.
“Country House was the first Derby winner since Super Saver in 2010 that failed to win his last prep. He was also the first since Mine That Bird in 2009 to lose his last three preps.
“Conversely, every winner between 2012 and 2018 was undefeated as a 3-year-old going into – and coming out – of the Derby. Perhaps not coincidentally, that included every year since the prep-points qualifying system was established for 2013.
“Scratching beneath this surface, Country House was also the first Derby winner since Orb in 2013 to come from at least mid-pack and end up in the winner’s circle, even if it took a 22-minute video review by publicly reticent stewards.
“But even if Maximum Security’s first-place finish had been allowed to stand, he would have been the first Derby winner to lead at every call since War Emblem in 2002. He also would have been the first pacesetter to finish in the money since Dortmund placed second in 2015. One way or another, then, last year’s race was destined to be an outlier.
“So, shall bettors draw a line through last year? Since the payout on a $2 win ticket was $132.40, it would be risky and foolhardy to think that Country House’s victory established a new trend. The same might be said of 2018, when Justify became only the second Derby winner ever to have gone without a race the year before.
“Based on all this, Derby bettors would presumably be wise to stick with horses that raced at age 2, are still undefeated at age 3, chase the pace and wind up as the post-time favorite May 2. Since that last one is impossible to pinpoint right now, the other criteria create a process of elimination.
“Under this scenario, any 3-year-old that has lost a race this year would be out of the mix. Independence Hall (12-1 in Kentucky Derby futures at William Hill Nevada), Sole Volante (12-1), Enforceable (20-1), Mr. Monomoy (20-1), Untitled (20-1), Storm the Court (22-1) all would be knocked out.
“The next step would be to throw out all the pacesetters and closers, basically any horse that does not have a Quirin Speed Points designation of “E/P” (early presser). Out go the likes of off-the-pace horses Tiz the Law (6-1) and Maxfield (10-1) and speedsters like Nadal (10-1), Authentic (12-1) and Eight Rings (15-1)
“Oh, yes. Charlatan (12-1) would have to go, because there cannot possibly be another late bloomer like Justify, right?
“So, what is left? Breeders’ Cup disappointment Dennis’ Moment (8-1) and ungraded-stakes winner Chance It (20-1) go next Saturday in the Fountain of Youth. Thousand Words (12-1), Honor A.P. (14-1) and Basin (20-1) are on deck to race next month. Gouverneur Morris (15-1) just won an allowance race last week. Risen Star winner Modernist (40-1), Swale victor Mischevious Alex (70-1) and maiden winners Edge Of Fire (50-1), Kingmeister (100-1) and Market Analysis (100-1) are among the longer shots that have raced this year and still check all the boxes.
“Of course this process of elimination is fraught with slippery premises that might not apply in a year when no 3-year-old has stepped up to exclaim its dominance on the road to the Derby.
“Come to think of it, weren’t we on the same path at this time last year? And the year before? Maybe exceptions are turning into the new rule.”
Ron Flatter is a host and reporter who covers horse racing for the Vegas Stats & Information Network, which is available at SiriusXM 204 and to subscribers at VSiN.com. On the current episode of the Ron Flatter Racing Pod, From the Eclipse Awards to betting on drug-free competition. Free-lance writer Tom Pedulla has strong opinions about hot-button issues in racing. Just click here.
Who goofed, I’ve got to know?
It was me, of course. In Friday’s Golden Gate preview, I referenced a gas leak last week. Well, that was several weeks ago. It seems I copied over that old intro instead of picking up the one we used the previous week. So, my apologies to the personable Matt Dinerman and those of you who look forward to the Golden Gate preview each racing week.
Great to be Canadian
We don’t usually spend any time talking about big ticket winners or carryovers, but thought it worth mentioning that someone betting out of the Woodbine hub in Toronto had the only winning ticket in Santa Anita’s Rainbow Six. It was worth $605,997.
Now the Rainbow Six, a 20-cent bet, is one of the biggest sucker plays in the game when there is more than one winner, which is most of the time. However, if you are the only winner or there is a mandatory payout it’s a great bet, which is rare. Think about it, if more than one person hits, the payout is greatly reduced because of the forced carryover. It makes the takeout in the 40% range.
Just in case you thought Friday’s winner was some mom-and-pop bettor, the winning ticket was purchased for $2,048 (Canadian), or 10,240 combinations. In case you wondered, the number of combinations, after scratches, was 86,400. (The conversion rate will cause those numbers to be slightly different, but you get the idea.)
Santa Anita review
The feature on Friday was a maiden special for 4-year-olds and up going a mile for $55,000. The winner was Striking a Pose, the longest shot on the board at 26-1, held off favorite Muralistto win by three-quarters of a length.
Striking a Pose paid $54.20, $16.20 and $7.20. Muralist was second and Paint Me Lucky finished third.
“He’s a pretty nice horse to do that first time out,” winning trainer Mark Glatt told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “I didn’t know if he was fit enough and I didn’t think he’d be that close to the pace, but it worked out great. We got him in late November and he’s out of a really good mare. He’s a half-brother to Stryker Phd, who won the Longacres Mile twice, so he’s got a right to be a good horse.”
Umberto Rispoli was the winning jockey.
“We talked this morning and we knew he was a big striding horse, so we decided to just let him find his best stride,” Rispoli said. “He jumped the [starting gate] tracks in the last 50 yards, but he kept running.”
Santa Anita preview
I’ve been dumping on the Santa Anita cards of late, but have to say that Saturday’s nine-race card offers a couple of full fields, including a graded stake. Four of the races are on the turf. There are three maiden specials and one allowance/optional claimer. First post is at 12:30 p.m.
The feature is the fifth race, the Grade 2 $200,000 Buena Vista Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. It has a field of 12. The favorite is Jolie Olimpica, at 8-5, for trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Mike Smith. She is undefeated in four starts, three of them coming in Brazil. Last out, she set a track record at 5 ½ furlongs on the turf winning the Grade 3 Las Cienegas. Now, that distance hasn’t been around very long, but it’s still a record. She won at a mile in Brazil.
Carressa is the second favorite at 4-1 for John Shirreffs and Victor Espinoza. She has won three-of-five lifetime, including three of her last four and her last two. She won the Grade 3 Megahertz Stakes last out in her first turf race. Post is around 2:30 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 6, 5, 8, 12, 7, 5, 12, 9.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE FOUR: No. 5 Kiss Today Goodbye (10-1)
Kiss Today Goodbye makes the third start off the layoff for trainer Eric Kruljac with red-hot jockey Umberto Rispoli riding. Last out Feb. 1st, Rispoli rode for the first time and made a little too late closing move for third place, three lengths back. This jockey is winning 33% for the trainer and in the money 78%. We see a sharp work last week and the horse races protected on Saturday. 10-1 is a great value for us. Look for Kiss to be much closer when launching that late drive to win. This is not just a value play for a big price for me in this race. This horse is the top choice in my eyes.
Friday’s result: Remember to Smile tracked nicely in third into the turn and looked ready to fly down the rail but had nothing and faded.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
12:15 Tampa Bay (6): $100,000 Turf Dash Stakes, 4 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Extravagant Kid (5-2)
1:04 Gulfstream (9): Grade 3 $100,000 World of Trouble Sprint Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Lasting Legacy (7-5)
1:15 Tampa Bay (8): $100,000 Lightning City Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Jean Elizabeth (3-1)
1:50 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Haynesfield Stakes, NY-breds 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Mr. Buff (4-5)
2:29 Santa Anita (5): Grade 2 $200,000 Buena Vista Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Jolie Olimpica (8-5)
3:09 Oaklawn (9): $125,000 Downthedustyroad Breeders’ Stakes, Ark-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Bye Bye J (5-2)
Chris Wade’s LA Pick of the Day
RACE SEVEN: No. 5 Razzel Dazzel (9-2)
Filly should get a clear path to the wire from the outside post in this 110-yard race and is much better than her last effort shows. In that outing 34 nights ago, she broke slow and out to lose over a length of ground at this same shortened distance where a minor mistake can be a disaster. The sorrel filly finished fairly well on her own and displayed a solid gallop out through the club-house turn.
Now, the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, February 21.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 28th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 24.09 48.65 1:15.08 1:28.21 1:41.72
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|First Empress
|122
|5
|5
|2–1
|2–2
|1–½
|1–6
|1–9¾
|Rispoli
|1.30
|4
|Vannavanna Bo Bana
|122
|3
|4
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–1½
|2–½
|Pereira
|2.40
|5
|Subtle Ride
|117
|4
|3
|4–2
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–3½
|3–3¼
|Velez
|9.10
|7
|Queen Arya
|122
|6
|1
|1–½
|1–1½
|2–3½
|2–1½
|4–7½
|Delgadillo
|3.40
|1
|Circleofcolor
|122
|1
|2
|6
|5–2
|5–7
|5–14
|5–23½
|Franco
|26.60
|2
|Turkish Angel
|122
|2
|6
|5–hd
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Ochoa
|8.50
|6
|FIRST EMPRESS
|4.60
|2.80
|2.60
|4
|VANNAVANNA BO BANA
|3.00
|2.40
|5
|SUBTLE RIDE
|3.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$6.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-7)
|$3.29
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-5)
|$8.35
Winner–First Empress Grr.f.3 by Cairo Prince out of Who'sbeeninmybed, by The Daddy. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Burns Racing LLC, Exline-Border Racing LLC, Gulliver Racing LLC, Christensen, Robin, Hudock, Dan, Le. Mutuel Pool $102,478 Exacta Pool $48,353 Superfecta Pool $22,826 Trifecta Pool $33,101. Scratched–Excess Coil.
FIRST EMPRESS angled in and prompted the pace inside then stalked a bit off the rail, re-bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn to gain the lead and drew off under a crack of the whip and steady handling then a long hold late. VANNAVANNA BO BANA angled to the inside early then came out on the first turn and stalked just off the inside to the stretch, drifted in a bit late but edged a rival for the place. SUBTLE RIDE chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for second. QUEEN ARYA had speed outside the winner then inched away and angled in on the backstretch, set the pace along the rail, fought back on the second turn and weakened in the final furlong. CIRCLEOFCOLOR saved ground chasing the pace throughout and weakened in the drive. TURKISH ANGEL sent between horses early then pulled under a hold, chased outside a rival, dropped back into and on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.46 46.54 58.15 1:03.89
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Querelle
|122
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4–hd
|1–1½
|Rosario
|1.90
|3
|Smiling Annie
|122
|3
|1
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–½
|Prat
|0.70
|2
|Roses and Candy
|122
|2
|2
|1–½
|1–1
|1–hd
|3–1¼
|Sanchez
|6.80
|1
|Remember to Smile
|124
|1
|5
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–hd
|Fuentes
|16.40
|5
|Hot On the Trail
|122
|5
|4
|3–hd
|4–1½
|5
|5
|Cedillo
|11.90
|4
|QUERELLE
|5.80
|2.60
|2.10
|3
|SMILING ANNIE
|2.20
|2.10
|2
|ROSES AND CANDY
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4)
|$14.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$4.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-2)
|$5.65
Winner–Querelle B.f.4 by Violence out of Orbital Affair, by El Corredor. Bred by Double Duck, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable and Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $111,541 Daily Double Pool $24,814 Exacta Pool $59,827 Trifecta Pool $47,399. Scratched–none.
QUERELLE stalked between horses then a bit off the rail into and on the turn and into the stretch, came out in upper stretch and rallied under urging to the front three wide in late stretch to prove best. SMILING ANNIE prompted the pace outside a rival, stalked just off the inside on the turn, re-bid alongside that one in the stretch, put a head in front between foes a sixteenth out but could not hold off the winner. ROSES AND CANDY bobbled slightly at the start, dueled inside, inched away on the turn, fought back a bit off the rail in the stretch and was edged for the place. REMEMBER TO SMILE broke out slightly and a bit slowly, saved ground stalking the pace throughout and could not quite summon the needed late kick. HOT ON THE TRAIL stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn, was between foes in midstretch and also could not quite offer the necessary late response.
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 21.88 45.46 1:12.74 1:19.78
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Encountress
|124
|4
|5
|6–½
|6–1½
|2–½
|1–2¼
|Payeras
|22.00
|5
|Purdue
|124
|5
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–2
|2–5¾
|Maldonado
|2.20
|8
|Daddy's Melody
|124
|8
|6
|3–1
|3–2
|3–1
|3–2¼
|Cedillo
|2.50
|3
|Laker Jet
|117
|3
|3
|7–1½
|7–1
|7–6
|4–1
|Flores
|34.00
|1
|Queen Carmelita
|119
|1
|8
|2–½
|2–1
|4–½
|5–¾
|Velez
|4.40
|6
|Promnesia
|124
|6
|4
|5–hd
|5–1
|5–2
|6–4¾
|Espinoza
|3.70
|2
|Jabber Now
|124
|2
|1
|4–1½
|4–½
|6–1
|7–13½
|Flores
|9.60
|7
|At the Margin
|124
|7
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Rojas Fernandez
|26.50
|4
|ENCOUNTRESS
|46.00
|16.00
|7.20
|5
|PURDUE
|4.20
|3.20
|8
|DADDY'S MELODY
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4)
|$86.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$90.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-8-3)
|$534.87
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-8)
|$272.80
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-5-8-3-1)
|Carryover $1,957
Winner–Encountress Dbb.m.5 by Point Encounter out of Charlenesuperblend, by Latin American. Bred by Kentucky West, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Kelly Castaneda. Owner: Rafael A. Martinez. Mutuel Pool $148,341 Daily Double Pool $11,242 Exacta Pool $86,451 Superfecta Pool $42,893 Trifecta Pool $56,677 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,563. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-4) paid $100.90. Pick Three Pool $30,544.
ENCOUNTRESS stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, split rivals leaving the turn and into the stretch, rallied under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and won clear. PURDUE had speed three deep then dueled between rivals and outside a foe on the turn, kicked clear in the stretch and bested the others. DADDY'S MELODY prompted the pace three deep then stalked off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and held third. LAKER JET saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch, went round a rival in deep stretch and lacked a rally. QUEEN CARMELITA went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and weakened in the stretch. PROMNESIA stalked three deep on the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. JABBER NOW had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and had little left for the drive. AT THE MARGIN settled off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 21.84 46.18 59.07 1:05.94
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Tiz Toffee
|124
|4
|1
|3–½
|3–hd
|1–½
|1–1¼
|Espinoza
|5.70
|6
|Christy Jackson
|117
|5
|3
|6
|6
|5–½
|2–2¼
|Velez
|4.30
|7
|Love a Honeybadger
|124
|6
|2
|2–2½
|2–2
|2–1
|3–1
|Maldonado
|1.10
|1
|Naughty Sophie
|122
|1
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1
|4–½
|Pereira
|3.20
|2
|Emmy and I
|124
|2
|6
|5–½
|5–1½
|6
|5–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|7.40
|4
|Winsinfashion
|122
|3
|5
|4–1½
|4–1½
|4–1½
|6
|Delgadillo
|27.70
|5
|TIZ TOFFEE
|13.40
|7.40
|2.40
|6
|CHRISTY JACKSON
|5.00
|2.40
|7
|LOVE A HONEYBADGER
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)
|$330.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$30.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-1)
|$21.29
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-7)
|$33.85
Winner–Tiz Toffee B.m.5 by Sidney's Candy out of Tiz Fate, by Tiznow. Bred by Judy Hicks & Kathryn Nikkel (KY). Trainer: Rosemary Trela. Owner: Rosemary Trela. Mutuel Pool $168,330 Daily Double Pool $13,237 Exacta Pool $78,887 Superfecta Pool $38,464 Trifecta Pool $54,992. Claimed–Love a Honeybadger by Altamira Racing Stable and Kagele, Tom. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Rattle.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-5) paid $194.35. Pick Three Pool $17,549.
TIZ TOFFEE bobbled a bit at the break, had speed between horses then stalked off the rail, continued outside a rival on the turn, bid four wide into the stretch, gained the advantage nearing midstretch, kicked clear under urging and held. CHRISTY JACKSON settled off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, angled out some in the drive and finished well. LOVE A HONEYBADGER had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, took a short lead three wide into the stretch, was between rivals in upper stretch, fought back off the rail in midstretch and held third. NAUGHTY SOPHIE went up inside foes but off the rail to duel for the lead, fought back leaving the turn and off the inside into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. EMMY AND I broke a bit slowly, chased inside then a bit off the rail into and on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. WINSINFASHION angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and also lacked a further response.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.24 48.82 1:13.79 1:26.44 1:38.77
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Striking a Pose
|124
|5
|4
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–½
|1–¾
|Rispoli
|26.10
|2
|Muralist
|124
|1
|5
|4–hd
|5–½
|4–1
|4–1
|2–¾
|Rosario
|0.70
|3
|Paint Me Lucky
|124
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–4
|Prat
|2.60
|7
|Mongolian Legend
|124
|6
|2
|3–2
|3–1½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–1½
|Espinoza
|7.20
|5
|Hudson River Park
|124
|4
|3
|5–1½
|4–hd
|5–½
|5–2
|5–½
|Cedillo
|7.00
|4
|Strugar
|119
|3
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Velez
|18.40
|6
|STRIKING A POSE
|54.20
|16.20
|7.20
|2
|MURALIST
|2.60
|2.40
|3
|PAINT ME LUCKY
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$501.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$61.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-3-7)
|$50.65
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-3)
|$78.45
Winner–Striking a Pose B.g.4 by Majesticperfection out of Striking Scholar, by Smart Strike. Bred by Shawn Hansen & Todd Hansen (WA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Hansen, Todd and Shawn. Mutuel Pool $258,401 Daily Double Pool $20,940 Exacta Pool $119,059 Superfecta Pool $59,696 Trifecta Pool $76,846. Scratched–Cardiff Cay.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-6) paid $918.05. Pick Three Pool $31,992. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-4-5-6) 17 tickets with 4 correct paid $4,352.05. Pick Four Pool $96,966. 50-Cent Pick Five (3/6-4-4-5-6) 13 tickets with 5 correct paid $20,643.80. Pick Five Pool $309,661.
STRIKING A POSE three deep into the first turn, stalked off the rail, bid between horses on the backstretch and outside a rival leaving the second turn, took a short lead in upper stretch and held on gamely under urging. MURALIST a step slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit in midstretch and finished with interest between foes. PAINT ME LUCKY sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the backstretch and second turn, fought back along the fence in the stretch and continued willingly to the end. MONGOLIAN LEGEND four wide into the first turn, stalked outside then bid three deep on the backstretch and most of the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. HUDSON RIVER PARK three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then three wide leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. STRUGAR broke a bit slowly, tugged outside a rival and was in a bit tight into the first turn, went between horses leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, angled to the inside in the stretch and did not rally.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 24.36 47.71 1:12.04 1:24.08 1:35.63
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Sea of Liberty
|119
|3
|3
|2–2½
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–ns
|Velez
|4.00
|2
|Order and Law
|122
|2
|1
|3–1
|3–½
|3–1
|2–2½
|2–4¼
|Rosario
|1.60
|1
|Good Bye Putin
|122
|1
|5
|5–½
|5–2
|4–½
|3–½
|3–½
|Espinoza
|4.70
|5
|Silken Prince
|122
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|4–1
|4–3¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|10.10
|4
|East Rand
|122
|4
|4
|4–1
|4–1½
|5–1
|6
|5–3¼
|Pereira
|13.40
|6
|Takeo
|124
|6
|2
|1–hd
|2–3½
|2–1
|5–½
|6
|Blanc
|2.60
|3
|SEA OF LIBERTY
|10.00
|3.60
|2.60
|2
|ORDER AND LAW
|3.00
|2.40
|1
|GOOD BYE PUTIN
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$241.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$12.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-1-5)
|$11.43
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-1)
|$19.30
Winner–Sea of Liberty Grr.g.4 by Boisterous out of Seekitana, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Thomas A. Shapiro (CA). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $202,268 Daily Double Pool $25,102 Exacta Pool $91,199 Superfecta Pool $34,768 Trifecta Pool $53,486. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-3) paid $415.75. Pick Three Pool $30,543.
SEA OF LIBERTY had speed between horses then angled in and dueled inside, inched away leaving the second turn, responded when challenged again in deep stretch and held on gamely under urging. ORDER AND LAW stalked inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, bid outside the winner in deep stretch and continued willingly but was outgamed. GOOD BYE PUTIN saved ground stalking the pace, also came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and held third. SILKEN PRINCE a half step slow to begin, tugged some and chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled to the inside nearing the second turn and was edged for the show. EAST RAND stalked outside a rival or just off the rail, continued outside a foe leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. TAKEO had speed three deep then dueled alongside the winner, stalked leaving the second turn and a bit off the rail into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.01 45.44 1:10.78 1:17.42
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Tamaraandtheboys
|122
|4
|3
|4–1
|4–3
|2–3
|1–1¼
|Espinoza
|6.80
|2
|Jaccat
|122
|2
|5
|3–1
|1–hd
|1–1½
|2–5½
|Prat
|2.60
|1
|Samandah
|112
|1
|4
|5
|5
|5
|3–½
|Mussad
|20.80
|5
|Mucho Macho Woman
|124
|5
|1
|1–hd
|2–1½
|4–1
|4–nk
|Valdivia, Jr.
|0.50
|3
|Tinsel Town Queen
|124
|3
|2
|2–1½
|3–hd
|3–½
|5
|Maldonado
|14.10
|4
|TAMARAANDTHEBOYS
|15.60
|7.80
|8.00
|2
|JACCAT
|5.00
|7.20
|1
|SAMANDAH
|15.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$74.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$22.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-1)
|$72.50
Winner–Tamaraandtheboys Dbb.f.4 by Clubhouse Ride out of Fever's Bet, by Stormin Fever. Bred by Neale Jensen & Michael Frazee (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: RAP Racing and Glatt, Mark. Mutuel Pool $211,552 Daily Double Pool $21,621 Exacta Pool $62,105 Trifecta Pool $55,027. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-4) paid $530.90. Pick Three Pool $30,534.
TAMARAANDTHEBOYS hopped slightly at the start but was away with the field, stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to collar the runner-up in deep stretch and proved best. JACCAT stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival into the turn, bid alongside a foe on the turn to take a short lead, inched away and found the rail into the stretch, edged clear but could not hold off the winner late. SAMANDAH saved ground stalking the pace throughout and edged foes for the show along the fence. MUCHO MACHO WOMAN had good early speed and dueled outside a rival then inside on the turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and weakened but was edged for third between foes late. TINSEL TOWN QUEEN angled in and dueled inside, stalked on the turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for a minor share three deep on the line.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 23.89 47.81 1:12.14 1:24.52 1:36.71
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Best Chance
|122
|3
|4
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–1½
|1–1¾
|Rosario
|3.50
|4
|Railsplitter
|122
|4
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–hd
|Cedillo
|2.30
|9
|Brother Reid
|122
|8
|5
|7–1
|5–hd
|5–hd
|4–½
|3–1¼
|Rispoli
|6.20
|7
|Champers
|122
|7
|2
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–1
|2–hd
|4–nk
|Smith
|3.20
|6
|Master Recovery
|122
|6
|7
|5–hd
|7–2½
|7–2
|6–hd
|5–ns
|Flores
|10.90
|10
|Negotiator
|122
|9
|8
|6–hd
|6–½
|6–hd
|5–hd
|6–1
|Blanc
|48.00
|5
|Palace Prince
|122
|5
|6
|4–1
|4–2½
|4–1
|7–2
|7–1¼
|Pereira
|14.60
|11
|Canadian Pride
|122
|10
|3
|9–4
|8–1½
|8–3
|8–6
|8–7½
|Maldonado
|13.00
|2
|Dr. Hoffman
|122
|2
|10
|10
|10
|9–1½
|9–4
|9–8½
|Espinoza
|52.90
|1
|Dude's Dream
|122
|1
|9
|8–hd
|9–2
|10
|10
|10
|Roman
|27.70
|3
|BEST CHANCE
|9.00
|4.40
|2.80
|4
|RAILSPLITTER
|4.40
|3.00
|9
|BROTHER REID
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$103.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$14.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-9-7)
|$23.78
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-9-7-6)
|$854.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-9)
|$43.90
Winner–Best Chance B.c.3 by Quality Road out of Eloquently (GB), by Dansili (GB). Bred by Michael Talla (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: David Michael Talla. Mutuel Pool $288,344 Daily Double Pool $73,186 Exacta Pool $152,482 Superfecta Pool $88,375 Super High Five Pool $16,471 Trifecta Pool $109,772. Scratched–Golden Sparkle, Keno'd.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-3) paid $55.45. Pick Three Pool $118,300. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-3-4-3) 61 tickets with 4 correct paid $4,167.15. Pick Four Pool $333,083. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-6-3-4-3) 7 tickets with 5 correct paid $30,766.95. Pick Five Pool $282,192. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-5-6-3-4-3) 1 ticket with 6 correct paid $454,497.90. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $114,710.
BEST CHANCE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch under urging, gained the advantage in deep stretch and inched clear. RAILSPLITTER had speed between horses then set a pressured pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and just held second. BROTHER REID chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and finished well to be edged for the place. CHAMPERS three deep early, prompted the pace outside the runner-up, fought back between horses in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor award. MASTER RECOVERY pulled and steadied off heels early, angled in and steadied in tight again on the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. NEGOTIATOR angled in and tugged early, chased between horses to the stretch and also lacked the necessary late response. PALACE PRINCE between horses early, stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CANADIAN PRIDE four wide into the first turn, chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response in the drive. DR. HOFFMAN broke slowly then steadied when squeezed back, angled in then came out on the backstretch went outside a rival on the second turn, angled out into the stretch and lacked a further response. DUDE'S DREAM broke out and bumped a rival, drifted out early then angled in, pulled and steadied off heels twice on the first turn, came out into the backstretch, saved ground off the pace, angled out a bit into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|3,817
|$561,245
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,316,936
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,667,529
|TOTAL
|3,817
|$5,545,710
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, February 22.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 29th day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Linfield
|David Mussad
|112
|Eoin G. Harty
|20-1
|30,000
|2
|Kadesh
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Ryan Hanson
|2-1
|30,000
|3
|Royally Big
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Ronald W. Ellis
|12-1
|30,000
|4
|Mr. Nasty
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|30,000
|5
|Debt Monger
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|William Spawr
|5-1
|30,000
|6
|Zees Empire
|Victor Flores
|115
|Mike Harrington
|50-1
|30,000
|7
|Blazing Home
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|30,000
|8
|Royal Suspect
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|9-5
|30,000
SECOND RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kelani Kim
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|2
|Tagline
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|5-1
|3
|Catch the Eye
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|David E. Hofmans
|6-1
|4
|Miss Tokyo
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|5
|Vegas Palm
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Gary Mandella
|5-2
|6
|Saving Sophie
|Mike Smith
|124
|Ronald W. Ellis
|9-5
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Zillinda
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Bruce Headley
|5-1
|12,500
|2
|Super Bunny
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|William Spawr
|2-1
|12,500
|3
|Info's Treasure
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Ian Kruljac
|6-1
|12,500
|4
|Shanghai Barbie
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Neil D. Drysdale
|8-5
|12,500
|5
|Boonesboro Beauty
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|J. Eric Kruljac
|3-1
|12,500
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Fantastic Day
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|122
|Bob Baffert
|12-1
|2
|Cool Runnings
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|15-1
|3
|Divine Armor
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|4
|Exaulted
|Mike Smith
|122
|Peter Eurton
|2-1
|5
|Kiss Today Goodbye
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|10-1
|6
|Yeng Again
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|7
|Reprobate
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|10-1
|8
|Mastering
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Bob Baffert
|8-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Buena Vista Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Jolie Olimpica
|Mike Smith
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-5
|2
|Carressa
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|4-1
|3
|Muchly
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|15-1
|4
|Mucho Unusual
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|8-1
|5
|Sold It
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|50-1
|6
|Meal Ticket
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Matthew Chew
|15-1
|7
|Brill
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Don Chatlos
|12-1
|8
|Lady Prancealot
|Joe Bravo
|124
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|9
|Super Patriot
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|10
|La Sardane
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|12-1
|11
|Keeper Ofthe Stars
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|20-1
|12
|Tiny Tina
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|15-1
SIXTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Satori
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Martin F. Jones
|20-1
|16,000
|2
|Rinse and Repeat
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Steve Knapp
|2-1
|16,000
|3
|Two Fifty Coup
|Victor Flores
|117
|Daniel Azcarate
|10-1
|16,000
|4
|Bouncing Around
|Ignacio Puglisi
|124
|Jack Carava
|5-2
|16,000
|5
|Whatsittoya
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|9-2
|16,000
|6
|Big Barrel
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|8-1
|16,000
|7
|Temple Knights
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Andrew Lerner
|3-1
|16,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sunrise Royale
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|5-2
|20,000
|2
|Charmingslew
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Neil French
|9-5
|20,000
|3
|Avalon Ride
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|3-1
|4
|Say It With Roses
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Isidro Tamayo
|5-1
|5
|Swing Thoughts
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|20,000
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Geocas Street
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|15-1
|30,000
|2
|Wicked Blue
|Henry Lopez
|112
|Vernon E. Aguayo
|30-1
|30,000
|3
|Promise Nothing
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Rafael Becerra
|6-1
|30,000
|4
|Unmasked
|Victor Flores
|115
|Salvador Orozco
|30-1
|30,000
|5
|Prince Ricky
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|15-1
|30,000
|6
|Jaxon's Goldie
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|30,000
|7
|Taco Waco
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|4-1
|30,000
|8
|Cherry Pie
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|30-1
|30,000
|9
|Grand Sierra
|Evin Roman
|122
|Marcia Stortz
|20-1
|30,000
|10
|Nietzsche
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|12-1
|30,000
|11
|Call Ofthe Lure
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|4-1
|30,000
|12
|Golden Victory
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|6-1
|30,000
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Munnings' Pilot
|Joe Bravo
|122
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|2
|Exhort
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|3
|Restoring Dreams
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Ryan Hanson
|10-1
|4
|Diamond Ranger
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Mike Puype
|5-1
|5
|Eastern Ocean
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|6
|Vodka Twist
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|15-1
|7
|K P Indy
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|3-1
|8
|Much More Halo
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|9
|Bravo
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|10-1