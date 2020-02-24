Watch live: Kobe Bryant memorial at Staples Center

Twenty-thousand mourners will fill downtown Los Angeles’ Staples Center — “the house that Kobe built” — to celebrate the lives of the 41-year-old Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter, who were killed alongside seven others in the helicopter crash in Calabasas.

The event will cap weeks of tributes across the city following the Jan. 26 crash that also killed the helicopter pilot and parents, players and a coach on Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy basketball team.

The memorial begins at 10 a.m. and is expected to conclude by 1 p.m.