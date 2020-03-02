Horse racing newsletter: Some interesting jockey news

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we preview a story about Flavien Prat.

If you’re looking for our Monday stewards’ rulings, you’re going to have to wait a week. The stewards minutes weren’t made public by this weekend. But, if you keep reading you can find a stewards’ ruling out of Saudi Arabia involving a Hall of Famer.

As an added treat today, I’m excerpting a story on jockey Flavien Prat that was done by my friend Jeremy Balan for the Thoroughbred News Service. Jeremy used to be a constant in the Santa Anita press box when he worked for the Bloodhorse. His tweets used to infuriate Santa Anita management, but we’ll save that story for another day.

Now, Jeremy’s story on Flavien is long, so I just thought I would share the top of it. The story goes on to talk about life after his Kentucky Derby win and how family life has changed the French jockey. So, give it a read, it’s free. Just click here. And if you go to the bottom of the site connected to that article, there are some recent stories and a lot of videos. So, I’ll dispense with my normal practice of putting quotes around content that I didn’t generate, but understand these are Jeremy’s words, not mine.

(Note: Story contains very mild offensive words, that is if you offend easily. OK, now I know you’ll read.)

Balan: Prat wins Kentucky Derby by fate

The distance between the Los Angeles International Airport and the San Gabriel Valley, where Santa Anita sits, is about 30 miles.

As anyone who has driven in Southern California knows, it’s no jaunt.

The stopping and going, the glow of red tail lights, the inexplicable grind of too many people crammed onto a highway — that was the backdrop of the drive experienced by jockey Flavien Prat and his agent, Derek Lawson, in the middle of March last year.

But this drive was a little more uncomfortable.

Most times Prat heads out of town to ride in stakes around the country, Lawson picks his rider up from the airport. On this weekend Prat was returning from Oaklawn Park in Arkansas, where he rode in the Rebel Stakes.

A horse named Omaha Beach won the Rebel at 4-1, but Prat wasn’t aboard, because Lawson took him off the colt to ride fourth-place finisher Gunmetal Gray, who went off at 10-1. Prat had ridden Omaha Beach in the colt’s first five starts—four unsuccessful maiden special weight tries, and his dominating maiden breaker six weeks before the Rebel.

“I was very upset,” Prat says with a chuckle now.

It’s easier to laugh about almost a year later, because seven weeks after that car ride, Lawson placed his hand on Prat’s shoulder at Churchill Downs, in front of the world watching through NBC’s cameras, and yelled, “You just won the Kentucky Derby!”

---

It got worse before it got better.

Lawson had his reasons to take off Omaha Beach, but they don’t really matter. It was a mistake. A mistake that happens in the wheeling-and-dealing world of the jockey-agent game, but a mistake nonetheless. And Prat never got the mount back from Hall of Famer Mike Smith.

Omaha Beach went on to win the Arkansas Derby (Prat finished fifth aboard Galilean in the race) and rolled into Churchill Downs as the Kentucky Derby favorite.

“I knew he was pissed off,” Lawson says. “I was pissed off, too. For the Derby, we could have gotten on Gray Magician, the (Todd) Pletcher horse (Cutting Humor), or Country House. I asked him, and he said, ‘Oh, just do what you want!’”

Lawson got his rider on Country House, one of the longest shots of the 20 qualified horses. The colt had come in third, 6 3/4 lengths behind Omaha Beach, in the Arkansas Derby.

“Nobody is perfect, and everybody makes mistakes,” Prat says. “I don’t always ride the best race, so he can get mad at me, too. At the end of the day, it’s horse racing. A lot can go wrong.”

Again, you can read the rest by just clicking here. (It’s free and no paywall.)

Mike Smith gets nine days

Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith has been suspended for nine for excessive whipping of Midnight Bisou in the Saudi Cup on Saturday. According to the Racing Post, Smith was given an eight-day ban for striking the mare 14 times in the race. The maximum in Saudi Arabia is 10. He also received an additional day for striking the horse without regard to her stride.

In addition, Smith will have to forfeit around $210,000, or 60%, of his share of the purse money. Midnight Bisou earned $3.5 million for her second-place finish. The jockey usually gets 10% of the purse, although that number can fluctuate up.

If standard cross-jurisdictional rules apply, Smith will be able to ride in “designated” races, which is code for stakes races. Santa Anita has five stakes on Saturday, four graded including the Santa Anita Handicap and the San Felipe. Depending on the number of designated races a rider goes in, additional suspension days can be added.

If you want more, the Bloodhorse has the story by the Racing Post. Just click here.

Big jockey agent change

Ron Anderson, the powerhouse jockey agent of Joel Rosario, is picking up a new client, Hall of Famer John Velazquez. It also means that rising star Umberto Rispoli will need a new agent as you are not allowed to handle more than two jockeys.

It also means that we’ll be losing Rosario at some point. Anderson is a talented agent but having him handle two jockeys in two different locations is too big a task for one person.

“Joel will come east with me and I’ll have Johnny and Joel,” Anderson told Mike Welsch of the Daily Racing Form. “I feel terrible about the whole situation having to give up Umberto, but this is a business decision and sometimes you have to separate business from friendship. Umberto is an awfully good rider and he will do fine. I’m honored Johnny asked me, and I’m looking forward to working with him. There aren’t but a couple of guys I would have even considered doing this for, but Johnny is Johnny. He is very elite.”

Velazquez had, perhaps, an even more difficult decision in dropping Angel Cordero, Jr., who has been his agent for more than 30 years.

If you want to make a guess on who Rispoli’s new agent will be, I’m thinking it will be Scotty McClellan, who was Joe Talamo’s agent before he left to go east.

If you want more, check out Welsch’s story at DRF. Just click here.

Golden Hour Double payoffs

Heard from a couple readers about where were the payoffs for Santa Anita’s new Golden Hour Double. Simple answer. Because the last race is at Golden Gate, they appear on the GGF totals. On Saturday, the payoff was $48.50 with a mutuel pool of $100,199. On Sunday, the $5 bet paid $282.50 with a pool of $122,074. Seems like a success.

Santa Anita review

The feature on Sunday was the $100,000 Tiznow Stakes for Cal-breds going a mile on the dirt. There were five starters. The winner was Fashionably First, who sat just off the front and surged to the lead in mid-stretch. The winning margin was half-a-length.

Fashionably Fast paid $4.40, $2.60 and $2.40. Oliver finished second and Tiger Dad was third. It was the sixth win a row for the 5-year-old gelding.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Dean Pederson (winning trainer): “His last couple of works, [jockey] Tiago [Pereira] has worked hard on getting him to relax in the first part but still finish. To me that was the key of the race [Sunday]. If he relaxed, he gave himself a chance. If he didn’t relax you get back to the barn and get the bathwater ready. He’s just confident, mature and he has always had talent, but he was his own worst enemy early on.”

Tiago Pereira (winning jockey): “I thought the number the number two (Tiger Dad), would go and he did. When we got by the two [leaving the furlong pole], he saw the one (Oliver) coming and he’s just a fighter. I hand rode him and he’s so game. He likes to win.”

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.

Santa Anita (7): $100,000 Tiznow Stakes, Cal-breds 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Fashionably Fast ($4.40)

