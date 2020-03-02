Simone Biles and Aly Raisman react angrily to settlement in Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal

Two of the biggest names in American gymnastics are lashing back at a proposed $215-million settlement that would go to victims in the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Simone Biles and Aly Raisman are angry that the proposal — which would divide money between 517 athletes who have sued USA Gymnastics — precludes any future lawsuits against the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and other key figures.

Victims have claimed the USOPC tried to hide the Nassar abuses or, at the very least, failed to act sufficiently in protecting athletes.

“Still want answers from USAG and USOPC,” Biles posted on social media over the weekend. “Wish they BOTH wanted an independent investigation as much as the survivors and I do.”

Ugh at the airport. Heading to team camp. Still want answers from USAG and USOPC. Wish they BOTH wanted an independent investigation as much as the survivors & I do. Anxiety high. Hard not to think about everything that I DON’T WANT TO THINK ABOUT!!! — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 29, 2020

Raisman tweeted: “The problem is USAG & [USOPC] don’t want anyone to know. This is a massive cover up.”

The problem is USAG & USOC don’t want anyone to know. This is a massive cover up. The only way for anyone to know what really happened is if someone forces them to release ALL documents & data to investigate. HOW CAN WE MAKE THIS HAPPEN? https://t.co/y1kP5BX5iB — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) February 29, 2020

The gymnasts are among hundreds of young athletes who have come forward with accusations that Nassar — working in various capacities for USAG, Michigan State and the U.S. Olympic team — molested them under the guise of medical treatment.

The disgraced sports doctor is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to charges of sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

Rocked by the scandal, USAG underwent a leadership overhaul and filed for bankruptcy in December 2018, a move that officials claimed would expedite handling of the lawsuits.

Victims have until early May to approve the proposed settlement, which would disburse compensation based on the severity of abuse that each victim suffered. Payments could range well above $1 million for the most-serious cases.

“It has always been our goal to reach a consensual settlement agreement with all of our creditors through the bankruptcy process,” USAG president Li Li Leung said in January. “While we do not yet have an agreement with the committee representing the survivors, we still hope to reach an agreement.”

By agreeing, victims would release not only the USOPC but also Steve Penny, the former USAG chief executive, and former national team coaches Bela and Martha Karolyi from future claims.

John C. Manly, an Orange County attorney who represents more than 200 Nassar victims, had previously voiced his opposition to the settlement.

“This plan from USAG is not just unworkable,” he said. “It is unconscionable.”