Bayelign Teshager and Margaret Muriuki win 35th L.A. Marathon

Making his debut at the distance, Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia won the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.

The 20-year-old pulled away from runner-up John Langat of Kenya over the final mile and a half to finish the race at 2:08:26

Margaret Muriuki of Kenya won the women’s race with a 2:29:27 finish.

Langat took the lead for the first time at about mile 22. Kenya’s Lani Rutto had led for most of the race before that.

Advertisement

1 / 18 And they’re off. Runners begin the 35th annual L.A. Marathon from Dodger Stadium on Sunday. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times) 2 / 18 One runner shows his dedication to running the marathon at the start of the 35th L.A. Marathon at Dodger Stadium. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times) 3 / 18 Men in the Elite Runner division begin the 26-mile stadium-to-the-sea course at Dodger Stadium. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times) 4 / 18 Dodger Stadium was packed with an enthusiastic crowd at the start of the 35th L.A. Marathon. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times) 5 / 18 It’s not a marathon without costumed runners at the start of the 35th L.A. Marathon at Dodger Stadium. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times) 6 / 18 This runner had his hands full at the start of the 35th L.A. Marathon at Dodger Stadium. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times) 7 / 18 A handful of runners chose to wear protective masks while participating in the 35th L.A. Marathon. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times) 8 / 18 A runner runs with Purell hand sanitizer strapped to the back of a 5-gallon jug to raise donations and awareness about healthcare access during the start of the L.A. Marathon. (]Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times) 9 / 18 It’s not a marathon without costumed runners at the 35th L.A. Marathon at Dodger Stadium. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times) 10 / 18 A time exposure shows runners in motion at the start of the 35th L.A. Marathon at Dodger Stadium. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times) 11 / 18 Wheelchair participants in the 35th L.A. Marathon were underway before the sun came up. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times) 12 / 18 Runners gather for a group photo before the start of the 35th L.A. Marathon. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times) 13 / 18 Runners and supporters during the 35th L.A. Marathon on Sunday in Beverly Hills. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times) 14 / 18 Chris Pryor waits for his daughter Grace to run by Sunday in Beverly Hills. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times) 15 / 18 Participants during the 35th L.A. Marathon on Sunday in Beverly Hills. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times) 16 / 18 Runners during the 35th L.A. Marathon on Sunday in Beverly Hills. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times) 17 / 18 A runner during the 35th L.A. Marathon on Sunday in Beverly Hills. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times) 18 / 18 Runners during the 35th L.A. Marathon on Sunday in Beverly Hills. (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)

From that point, it became a two-man race, with Teshager eventually prevailing as a marathon rookie.

Elisha Barno and Weldon Kirui, both two-time winners of this race, were unable to stick with the lead pack and were not factors.

Muriuki was running with Almaz Negede of Ethiopia until making her move at about mile 19.

Advertisement

The 33-year-old also won the 2019 Honolulu Marathon in December.

This story will be updated.