Sports

Pac-12 cancels all sports competitions ‘until further notice’ because of coronavirus

UCLA coach Mick Cronin talks to his players during a win over Arizona on Feb. 27.
(Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
March 12, 2020
9:22 AM
LAS VEGAS — 

The Pac-12 announced Thursday it is canceling all athletic competitions involving its teams, including the remaining games of the men’s basketball tournament, until further notice in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pac-12 joined several other major conferences, including the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Big 12 and Southeastern, in making the move to stop playing games. Meanwhile, a Big East Conference tournament game between St. John’s and Creighton tipped off as scheduled.

The Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to cancel the remainder of the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament and all Pac-12 sport competitions and Pac-12 Championship events, effective immediately, until further notice. This decision has been made in consultation with our member universities in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, and all those who attend Pac-12 events.

The cancellation of so many tournaments imperiled the NCAA tournament, though there was no official announcement. On Wednesday, it had been announced that the NCAA tournament would be played in empty arenas.

UCLA and USC were scheduled to play quarterfinal games Thursday at T-Mobile Arena; now their seasons are likely over.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more soon.

SportsUSC SportsUCLA SportsHealth: Coronavirus
Ben Bolch
Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
