Pac-12 cancels all sports competitions for remainder of academic year

The Pac-12 has canceled all conference and nonconference competitions through the end of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen Staff Writer 
March 14, 2020
12:28 PM
The Pac-12 announced Saturday that all conference and nonconference competitions, including any Pac-12 championships, through the end of the academic year would be canceled amid coronavirus concerns.

The latest precaution comes after the NCAA announced Thursday afternoon it would be canceling all championships for winter and spring sports. Earlier that morning, the Pac-12 decided to “suspend” all competitions until further notice, canceling the Pac-12 men’s basketball championship in Las Vegas, which was hours away from beginning its second day of games.

The conference is also prohibiting all organized team athletically related activities until at least March 29.

Thuc Nhi Nguyen
