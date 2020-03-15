NFL players react on social media to collective bargaining agreement passing

The NFL Players Assn. voted in favor of a new 10-year collective bargaining agreement with team owners that, among other things, will add a 17th game to the regular season starting in 2021.
Many players weren’t shy about what they thought about the CBA passing. After the new labor agreement was ratified by a vote of 1,019 to 959, players from around the NFL reacted on social media:
Trash, freaking trash— Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 15, 2020
Can’t believe we agreed to that lol. We can only play this game for so long and y’all didn’t want everything we could get out of it? Smfh. 2030 y’all do better— Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) March 15, 2020
So weak fam, dudes wanna vote outta fear. It really show where dudes head at— Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 15, 2020
Man I’m so hot bruh‼️🤬— Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 15, 2020
Around 500 players didn’t even vote on the new CBA smh— Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) March 15, 2020
Well done De— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 15, 2020
Yes a lot to a little— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 15, 2020
BREAKING NEWS: The #cba vote is officially out. Here what the players voted and here’s why it matters: pic.twitter.com/W0YkS2lOqk— Sam Acho (@TheSamAcho) March 15, 2020
Negotiating and voting on this cba was a tough and hard process. We have labor peace for the next 10 years so let’s come together as one and maximize it together.— Alex Mack (@alexmack51) March 15, 2020