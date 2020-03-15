NFL players vote to approve collective bargaining agreement proposed by owners

The NFL can look forward to another decade of labor peace.

On Sunday, the NFL Players Assn. approved a new 10-year collective bargaining agreement that will run through 2030 and, starting next year, adds a 17th game to the regular season.

The accord, which also expands the playoff field from 12 to 14 teams, sets the stage for even more robust media deals, both broadcasting and online.

“This was a very smart decision on the part of the players for allthe stakeholders of the NFL — current players, retired players, future players, the league, the owners, the broadcasters and, most importantly, the fans,” said Marc Ganis, the Chicago-based co-founder of Sportscorp Ltd., a sports consulting firm. “The most important thing that has come out of this decision is that we will have 20 uninterrupted years of NFL football. That is the single most important part of this.”

From the owners’ viewpoint, the 17th game is a way to pay for raising minimum salaries, creating new performance escalators, enhancing injury protections and other benefits for current players, and allowing for substantial pension increases as well as additional benefits for retirees.

Salaries for about 1,100 players will increase for the 2020 season and throughout the terms of the agreement. A minimum-salary player who was a rookie last year will see a significant pay raise from $495,000 to $675,000. By the fourth year, his salary will have nearly doubled.

A player injured during the season will receive 100% of his salary, up to $2 million, compared with the current 50% and maximum of $1.2 million.

Every club can bring as many as three players back from injured reserve, compared with two today.

Padded practices will be limited to 16 per season — current teams can have as many as 28 — and players cannot be in pads for more than three consecutive days. There is no such rule now.

The active roster will be increased by two players, and the practice squad by four.

Under the new CBA, the window for substance-of-abuse testing will be narrowed to two weeks, the threshold for positive marijuana tests will be raised, and suspensions for positive tests will be eliminated. The punishment for positive tests will be limited to fines. That policy, however, does not pertain to performance-enhancing drugs.

“The genius in this is that neither party — the owners nor the players — can opt out of this deal,” Ganis said. “So both are committed to work together over the course of the next 11 years on revenue, player health and safety, and fan engagement.”

David Baker, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, sent a letter to Hall of Famers and their families recently endorsing the deal.

“I believe that both sides, the NFL and the players association, united to support the former players,” Baker wrote, according to the Associated Press.

Under the accord, more than 11,000 retirees will see their pensions increase, some by as much as 60%.

Many high-profile players lobbied against the deal, among them San Francisco’s Richard Sherman, Seattle’s Russell Wilson, Houston’s J.J. Watt, and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.

“It’s odd to me, and it’s always odd, when you hear player safety is their biggest concern ... but it seems like player safety has a price tag,” Sherman said in January, referring to NFL owners.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was among players who opposed the CBA that was ratified by the NFLPA. (Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)

“Player safety, up to the point of, ‘Hey, 17 games makes us this much money, so we really don’t care how safe they are, if you’re going to pay us this much money to play another game.’ And so that’s the part that’s really concerning for us as a union and us as players because they think that players have a price tag on their health. I don’t think we’re in the same ballpark in that regard.”

This deal was constructed to appeal to the rank and file, with every minimum-salary player seeing a bump in salary. That means 60% of the league. A player who was a rookie last year will realize a pay raise of more than 36%, with the minimum climbing from $495,000 to $675,000.

The proposal was hashed out over 10 months of negotiations between the NFL and the players’ union.

The league’s 32 player representatives voted 17-14-1 in favor of sending the proposal to the entire body of players. For many players, the notion of a 17th game merited more negotiations in light of the health and safety concerns of expanding the schedule.

Rodgers wrote on Twitter that “16 games to me, was never something to be negotiated. The owners made it clear that the 17th game is about paying for the added benefits, and had nothing to do with the positive feedback received about any extra risks involved with the added regular season game.”

In the end, a majority of players voted the other way.