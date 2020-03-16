NFL news: Cowboys use exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys have placed the exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, according to multiple media reports.

Prescott was set to become a free agent when the new NFL year begins Wednesday, but now the Cowboys have exclusive rights to the quarterback who has compiled a 40-24 record with 15,778 passing yards, 97 touchdowns and 36 interceptions for a passer rating of 97.0.

If he plays next season under the franchise tag, Prescott will make an average of the top five salaries at his position. He and the Cowboys could also agree to a long-term deal.

Kirk Cousins agrees to extension with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins have agreed to a two-year contract extension, his agent Mike McCartney said Monday.

McCartney made the announcement on his verified Twitter account. Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Cousins was entering the final season of the fully guaranteed, three-year, $84-million contract he signed as a free agent in 2018. He was scheduled to carry a $31-million charge to Minnesota’s salary cap in 2020, so the impetus for doing a new deal now was to provide the team with some immediate relief while giving Cousins some additional security.

Cousins had a career-best season in 2019, ranking fourth in the NFL with a 107.4 passer rating and leading the Vikings to a wild card round win in the playoffs at New Orleans.



Steelers franchise Bud Dupree

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed the franchise tag on outside linebacker Bud Dupree on Monday, just hours before the NFL-mandated deadline for teams to use the designation.

The move means Dupree, who collected a career-high 11 1/2 sacks in 2019, could make around $16 million in 2020 if he signs the tag, though that number would likely change if Dupree reaches an agreement with the Steelers on a long-term deal by July 15.

Coach Mike Tomlin called retaining Dupree “a priority” heading into the offseason after the 2015 first-round pick flourished while playing across from All-Pro T.J. Watt. Dupree recorded 16 tackles for a loss in 2019, fourth-most in the NFL last season. He also added four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.