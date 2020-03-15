Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Tom Brady to Chargers? Ryan Tannehill’s extension with Titans could clear path for move to L.A.

Titans’ Ryan Tannehill throws a pass against the Oakland Raiders Dec. 8 in Oakland.
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
March 15, 2020
12:51 PM
Tom Brady’s potential path to L.A. became a bit clearer Sunday when Tennessee and quarterback Ryan Tannehill agreed to a four-year extension.

The Titans were considered to be one of the other possible landing spots for Brady in free agency.

As it stands now, based on the consensus speculation, the Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders are the two most popular destinations if Brady does leave after 20 seasons in New England.

The negotiating window for free agency is set to open Monday, with the NFL’s new league year scheduled to begin Wednesday.

Tom Brady is a definite maybe or maybe not in Chargers’ free-agency plans

The Chargers have positioned themselves to make a big move or two in the coming days. On Friday, they released linebacker Thomas Davis and defensive tackle Brandon Mebane — both starters and captains — to free $9.5 million in cap space.

They also restructured the contract of linebacker Denzel Perryman to create more room. They now have slightly less than $50 million toward the cap, according to the Over the Cap website.

The Chargers are moving forward without quarterback Philip Rivers, who started all 235 games the franchise had played since 2006. Like Brady, Rivers will be a free agent, a decision he and the Chargers reached mutually last month.

Veteran Tyrod Taylor, who backed up Rivers last season, is currently atop the team’s depth chart at quarterback.

