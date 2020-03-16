Texans trade star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Cardinals

The first blockbuster move of free agency is underway.

The Houston Texans are trading star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona. He’s the second-most-important player in Houston’s offense, behind quarterback Deshaun Watson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter, citing an unnamed source.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle followed with some details: In addition to Hopkins, the Texans are sending the Cardinals a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for running back David Johnson and a second-round pick this year and a fourth-rounder next year.

With Larry Fitzgerald in the twilight of his career, the Cardinals are rebuilding their receiving corps.

The NFL’s legal-tampering period opened Monday, so players and prospective teams can discuss deals, and free agency starts Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT