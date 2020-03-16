Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Texans trade star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Cardinals

The Houston Texans are trading standout wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.
(Wesley Hitt / Getty Images)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
March 16, 2020
10:51 AM
The first blockbuster move of free agency is underway.

The Houston Texans are trading star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona. He’s the second-most-important player in Houston’s offense, behind quarterback Deshaun Watson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter, citing an unnamed source.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle followed with some details: In addition to Hopkins, the Texans are sending the Cardinals a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for running back David Johnson and a second-round pick this year and a fourth-rounder next year.

With Larry Fitzgerald in the twilight of his career, the Cardinals are rebuilding their receiving corps.

The NFL’s legal-tampering period opened Monday, so players and prospective teams can discuss deals, and free agency starts Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT

Sam Farmer
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.
