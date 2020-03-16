Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sports

USA Swimming cancels TYR Pro Series meet in Mission Viejo over coronavirus

Ryan Lochte competes in the TYR Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 7.
Ryan Lochte competes in the TYR Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 7.
(Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)
By Nathan FennoStaff Writer 
March 16, 2020
3:46 PM
USA Swimming has canceled the TYR Pro Series meet scheduled for next month in Mission Viejo because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Olympic gold medalists Ryan Lochte and Nathan Adrian were among the high-profile swimmers expected to compete in the meet at the Marguerite Aquatic Center that would have been a key stop in the competition schedule building up to the Tokyo Games in July.

“Throughout the entire country there is a very real and intense effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus,” USA Swimming said in a statement Monday. “As responsible leaders, we need to continue to take appropriate steps and ensure that every decision we make is one with a focus on the health and safety of our athletes, members, staff and volunteers.”

June amateur draft uncertain with college and high school baseball canceled
The governing body also canceled the open water nationals scheduled for Fort Myers, Fla., at the end of April, extended an existing ban on events, camps, conferences and similar events through April 30 and asked clubs to limit training and practice.

The final TYR Pro Series meet of the season remains on the calendar for May 6-9 in Indianapolis.

The U.S. Olympic swimming trials are scheduled for June 21-28 in Omaha.

SportsOlympicsHealth: Coronavirus
Nathan Fenno
Nathan Fenno is a sports enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times focused on investigations, features and in-depth stories.
