Player reactions to Tom Brady’s announcement that he’s leaving the Patriots

This is really happening.

Tom Brady is actually leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons, nine Super Bowl appearances and six rings.

The quarterback many consider the GOAT (greatest of all time) announced his intentions on social media Tuesday morning, and almost immediately players, current and former, started posting their reactions.

Since Brady indicated he had not decided where he will be continuing his Hall of Fame career, many of the players chimed in on where they thought his next stop should be. Some lobbied for their own teams, while some offered predictions.

And some from around the NFL just offered their appreciation.

Tom Brady to the Chargers. — Russell Okung (@RussellOkung) March 17, 2020

I know where Brady really wants to play 😉 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) March 17, 2020

Brady to Chargers — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 17, 2020

@TomBrady good morning! Heard the news. Just making sure you are good? Asking for my friends.. — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) March 17, 2020

Ya gotta love it man🔥🔥 — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) March 17, 2020

I’d pry go to Tampa and play for BA https://t.co/sm7migFbFl — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) March 17, 2020