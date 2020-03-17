Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Tom Brady announces he’s leaving the Patriots

Wild Card Round - Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots
Tom Brady
(Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
March 17, 2020
6:24 AM
Tom Brady announced Tuesday that after 20 years, nine Super Bowl appearances, six championship rings and three NFL MVP awards he is leaving the New England Patriots.

Set to be a free agent the first time in his career when the new league year begins Wednesday, Brady posted on social media: “I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career.”

Brady has thrown for 74,571 yards and 541 touchdowns, both second all-time.

One of his posts Tuesday was dedicated to the New England fans.

“You opened your heart to me, and I opened my heart to you,” he wrote. “And Pats Nation will always be a part of me.”

The other was to the Patriots organization, which selected him in the sixth round of the 2000 draft.

“I appreciated everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments,” Brady wrote. “I have been priviledged to have had the opportunity to know each and everyone of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

