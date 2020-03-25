Tom Brady wants to trademark ‘TB X TB,’ a phrase the Buccaneers used in a video

Hey, remember that hip video the Tampa Bay Buccaneers put out last week to introduce Tom Brady as their new quarterback? The one that started with a bunch of crazy flashing images of Brady behind the letters “TB X TB”?

Pretty cool slogan, huh? You know, the initials of the six-time Super Bowl champion multiplied by the initials of the city he now represents — TB-squared, if you will.

Brady seems to like the slogan so much that his agents, Yee & Dubin Sports, filed a trademark application for it last week.

According to the application, the intention is to use TB X TB on clothing, including shirts, pants, shorts, sweatshirts, sweaters, jerseys, sleepwear and headwear.

The application was filed Friday, the same day the Buccaneers posted their “TB X TB” video.

TB ✖️ TB pic.twitter.com/oyzSdNn1ZE — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020

It’s unknown who came up with the slogan or if the Bucs planned on using it on merchandise of their own. Perhaps the two parties have some sort of arrangement. Who knows.

It might not matter anyway. While Brady or his agents have been successful in trademarking the nickname TB12 many times over, the player last year tried and failed to secure a trademark for Tom Terrific. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied that application because of the phrase’s close association with New York Mets legend Tom Seaver.

Maybe this one will meet with the same fate. But if not, the Buccaneers might be happy to know that TB-squared is still available.