This day in sports: Angels beat Dodgers in walk-off in first meeting between teams

The Lakers lost their 50th game of the season on this date in 2014, dressing just nine players against the Sacramento Kings at Sleep Train Arena in the state’s capital. Pau Gasol came down with vertigo and Chris Kaman’s injured calf kept him on the bench.

It was only the second time since moving from Minneapolis in 1960 that the Lakers (25-50) hit the 50-loss mark.

In games involving local teams that were canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clippers were to meet the Kings in Sacramento on Thursday night. The Kings had won two of three games this season, 112-103 and 124-103.

And the Angels would have completed a three-game series against the Rangers in Texas.

Here is a look at memorable games and sports performances on this date:

1962 — Joe Koppe singles in Leon Wagner from second base in the ninth inning at Palm Springs to give the Angels at 6-5 win over the Dodgers in the first meeting between the two Los Angeles teams.

1962 — UCLA coach Bill Barnes unveils his T-Formation offense when the Bruins open spring football practice at Spaulding Field in Westwood. The offense is built around quarterback Larry Zeno and running back Kermit Alexander.

1970 — Willis Reed scores 36 points and grabs 36 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 101-80 win over the Baltimore Bullets in Game 5 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference playoffs. The Bullets shoot just 26% from the field, making 28 of 104 shot attempts.

1973 — The AAU and the NCAA agree to permit college basketball stars to compete against the Soviet Union’s national team in a seven-game U.S. tour that will start later in the month. Bob Cousy is named U.S. coach.

1986 — The Rams announce they will sign 33-year-old quarterback Steve Bartkowski to a short-term, cut-rate contract after holding a tryout. The free-agent former All-American from California, is the latest in a string of new Rams quarterbacks over 30, which includes Joe Namath, Dan Pastorini, Bert Jones and Dieter Brock.

1989 — Juli Inkster finishes a wire-to-wire win at the Nabisco Dinah Shore golf tournament at Rancho Mirage by shooting a final-round 71 for a nine-under-par 279. JoAnne Carner and Tammie Green tie for second.

1989 — Bridgette Gordon scores 27 points to lead Tennessee over Auburn in the women’s NCAA tournament, which expands from 40 to 48 teams. It is the Lady Vols’ second title in three seasons.

2002 — Kevin Brown gives up five runs on five hits in the second inning and the San Francisco Giants go on to drub the Dodgers 9-2 on opening day. Brown lasts only four innings.

2009 — Serena Williams retains her No. 1 ranking by beating her older sister Venus, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, in the semifinals of the Sony Ericsson Open at Key Biscayne, Fla. It is the 20th time the Williams siblings have played each other, each winning 10 matches.

SOURCE: The Times