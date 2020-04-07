This day in sports: U.S. women’s hockey team wins fourth-straight world championship

Baseball commissioner Bowie Kuhn ordered the Atlanta Braves’ Henry Aaron to play in a Sunday road game in Cincinnati on this date in 1974 after the Braves slugger, who had been tied with Babe Ruth in home runs at 714, sat out the previous game against Reds’ left-hander Don Gullett. Aaron had hit seven home runs off Gullett over the past three seasons.

The Braves wanted Aaron to hit No. 715 during the team’s next homestand, which would start against Al Downing and the visiting Dodgers. Aaron did break the record in that home game on a Downing pitch.

The Lakers home game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic as was the Clippers’ game against the Jazz in Salt Lake City. The Lakers had beaten the Warriors in three earlier games. The Clippers had lost two out of three to the Jazz.

In baseball, the Dodgers were to play the second of four games against the Cardinals in St. Louis. The Angels had a night game scheduled against the Oakland A’s at Angel Stadium.

Here is a look at memorable games and outstanding sports performances on this date:

1952 — The Harlem Globetrotters and the 1952 college All-Americans play before the largest crowd in San Francisco basketball history — 8,841 at the Civic Arena — with the Globetrotters winning 67-62. Led by Reece “Goose” Tatum’s 26 points, the Globetrotters stretch their “world series of basketball tour” to 8-2. Leroy Leslie of Notre Dame is high scorer for the All-Americans with 13 points.

1965 — The Lakers lose Game 3 of the NBA Western Division final playoff series to the Baltimore Bullets, 122-115, despite Jerry West’s 44-point performance. The Lakers maintain a 2-1 lead in the series.

1977 — Apprentice jockey Steve Cauthen, 16, who had won the first five races of the day, brings home Donizetta in the seventh to give him six winning mounts for the second time this season at Aqueduct Racetrack in New York. Cauthen’s bid for six consecutive winners was snuffed by Mike Venezia aboard Autumn Winter.

1977 — Hubie Green, using a new driver for the first time, has four birdies on the par-five holes and takes a two-shot lead at the Masters with a first-round 67. Don January, 47, and rookie Bill Kratzert, 24, are tied for second at 69. Sam Snead, who is bothered by a bad back, withdraws after a dismal 83.

1986 — Fernando Valenzuela scatters 10 hits while striking out nine as the Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres, 2-1, on opening day. Mike Marshall singles and scores the Dodgers first run in the second inning, then hits a home run in the seventh off Padres’ reliever Eric Show.

1994 — In a spring exhibition game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Michael Jordan gets two hits, including a double, and also makes an error for the White Sox before he is assigned for the season to double-A Birmingham in the Southern League.

1997 — For the first time in 30 years, since Bobby Orr’s rookie season, the Boston Bruins won’t be going to the Stanley Cup playoffs after they are eliminated from NHL’s Eastern Conference race.

2008 — Kansas beats Memphis in overtime, 75-68, to win the NCAA championship at the Alamodome in San Antonio, the Jayhawks’ third title and first in 20 years. Darrell Arthur scores 20 points and grabs 10 rebounds while Mario Chalmers adds 18 for Kansas. Chris Douglas-Roberts has 22 points for the Tigers

2017 — The U.S. women’s hockey team wins its fourth-straight world championship title, beating Canada in overtime, 3-2, at Plymouth, Mich. Hilary Knight scores at 10:17 into the extra period to win it.

SOURCES: The Times

