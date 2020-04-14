Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Lakers and Sparks championship games to be featured on ESPN

Kobe Bryant celebrates the Lakers’ Game 7 victory over the Boston Celtics in the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center.
Kobe Bryant celebrates the Lakers’ Game 7 victory over the Boston Celtics in the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Dan LoumenaAssistant Sports Editor 
April 14, 2020
1:59 PM
Share

The Los Angeles Lakers, led by Kobe Bryant, won their last two titles in 2009 and 2010 over the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics, respectively.

ESPN will rebroadcast the Lakers’ championship-clinching victories in each of those NBA Finals starting at 4 p.m. PDT Wednesday as part of its “Best of the NBA” series.

Bryant was selected NBA Finals most valuable player for the first time in leading the Lakers past the Dwight Howard-led Magic.

Bryant, who was recently selected for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, captured his second championship series MVP award in helping the Lakers avenge a loss in the 2008 Finals with a Game 7 victory over the Celtics the following season.

Advertisement

The Sparks will be featured Thursday on ESPN2 when Games 1 and 5 of the WNBA Finals against the Minnesota Lynx will be rebroadcast starting at 3 p.m. PDT.

The Western Conference rivals, the top two teams in the league that season, each won a game on the road to force the decisive Game 5.

Candace Parker won the WNBA Finals MVP award after a 28-point, 12-rebound performance in a 77-76 series-clinching victory at Minnesota.

Lakers
Vanessa Bryant shares Instagram post on Kobe’s farewell anniversary
Lakers star Kobe Bryant pauses for a moment as confetti streams down at the Staples Center following his final game on April 13, 2016.
Lakers
Vanessa Bryant shares Instagram post on Kobe’s farewell anniversary
Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Monday, the fourth anniversary of Kobe’s 60-point farewell game, to share some heart-wrenching thoughts about late husband.
Advertisement

SportsLakers
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Dan Loumena
Follow Us
Dan Loumena has worked myriad jobs at the Los Angeles Times since joining the staff in 1996, including as a page designer, copy editor, assignment editor and web producer.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement