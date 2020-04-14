Lakers and Sparks championship games to be featured on ESPN

The Los Angeles Lakers, led by Kobe Bryant, won their last two titles in 2009 and 2010 over the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics, respectively.

ESPN will rebroadcast the Lakers’ championship-clinching victories in each of those NBA Finals starting at 4 p.m. PDT Wednesday as part of its “Best of the NBA” series.

Bryant was selected NBA Finals most valuable player for the first time in leading the Lakers past the Dwight Howard-led Magic.

Bryant, who was recently selected for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, captured his second championship series MVP award in helping the Lakers avenge a loss in the 2008 Finals with a Game 7 victory over the Celtics the following season.

The Sparks will be featured Thursday on ESPN2 when Games 1 and 5 of the WNBA Finals against the Minnesota Lynx will be rebroadcast starting at 3 p.m. PDT.

The Western Conference rivals, the top two teams in the league that season, each won a game on the road to force the decisive Game 5.

Candace Parker won the WNBA Finals MVP award after a 28-point, 12-rebound performance in a 77-76 series-clinching victory at Minnesota.