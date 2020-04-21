L.A. sports merchandise sale to help those impacted by coronavirus

Sports around the world have been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic but fans in L.A. are now able to buy discounted merchandise from some of their favorite local teams while also supporting the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles.

The Lakers, Clippers, Kings, Sparks, Galaxy, AEG and Rank + Rally joined forces Tuesday to launch the “Teams for LA” online sale during which fans will be able to buy sports and music-related merchandise with all proceeds going to help those affected by COVID-19 in Los Angeles.

The site, which will be updated regularly, offers jerseys, hats, T-shirts, warmups, scarfs, bobbleheads and other items from the teams that are owned and operated by AEG. The site also includes merchandise from other events at AEG venues or organized by AEG such as the 2011 and 2018 NBA All-Star games, the 2017 NHL All-Star game, the Amgen Tour of California, championship boxing events and music events such as the Grammy Awards and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

“All of us in the Los Angeles sports community have been looking for additional ways to support the tremendous efforts of our city’s leadership and to help those in our community that are most impacted by the coronavirus outbreak,” said AEG President and CEO Dan Beckerman.

“Our collective donation of merchandise will provide our fans a way to show their ongoing support for their favorite teams while also contributing to help their fellow Angelenos in need.”

In addition to more than 30,000 items being offered, fans can also use the site to donate cash to the Mayor’s Fund or gear to those in need.

All financial contributions collected on the site will facilitate the donation of up to an additional 30,000 items of merchandise by Los Angeles sports teams to local shelters and nonprofits supporting the community.