Daishen Nix to join G League after decommiting from UCLA

Daishen Nix, UCLA’s top recruit and the country’s top high school point guard, will forgo college basketball to become the latest high school player to join the NBA’s pro developmental program.

Nix, a 6-foot-5 guard from Las Vegas Trinity Prep ranked No. 11 nationally by 247 Sports, will join Fresno’s Jalen Green and Virginia’s Isaiah Todd on the NBA G League’s select team.

“I think it was the right thing for me because it was a family thing and a myself thing,” Nix told The Times. “Playing in G League is basically getting me ready for the NBA draft. It’s just one step below the NBA.”

Nix’s move to professional basketball is a huge blow for UCLA coach Mick Cronin, who landed his first five-star recruit when Nix signed with the Bruins in November. Jaylen Clark, a shooting guard from Etiwanda, is now Cronin’s lone freshman signee for next season, joining Kentucky transfer Johnny Juzang as newcomers.

“I always knew the G League could be an option, but getting to know more of the opportunity I could be a part of — the G League is the next step to get me ready for the draft, for the NBA,” Nix said.

The league offers high school graduates the opportunity to essentially have a year-long paid apprenticeship in a professional environment, complete with access to facilities, coaches, trainers and player development experts. One of the sites being considered as home base for the select team is the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.

The select team won’t compete against G League teams in games that count in the league’s standings, though they will play a schedule of exhibitions, potentially including games against international teams.

While high school players aren’t allowed to enter the NBA draft under the league’s current collective bargaining agreement, the age requirement for the NBA’s G League has always been 18.

Most top prospects, though, have chosen to go overseas instead of staying domestically, with LaMelo Ball and R.J. Hampton — both projected first-round picks this summer — spending last season in Australia’s pro league instead of college.

Green became the first player to sign on to the new program, which offers players six-figure salaries and the ability to sign endorsement deals (while still providing scholarships for future college education), earlier this month. Todd decommitted from Michigan to join him.

“The ultimate end goal is to get to the NBA,” Green said while making his announcement. “… I think the main reason for this is I want to get better, want to develop. … This is the best route to prepare myself so I could be ready when my time comes.”

Originally from Alaska, Nix moved to Las Vegas in 2016. He was selected to the McDonald’s All-American team after starring at Trinity International Schools.

“He’s just a guy that makes everybody better,” Cronin said after UCLA landed Nix. “There’s not anything he can’t do. He can score if you need him to score, he’s got unbelievable vision as a passer. He has to score a lot for his high school team, but his default, he would much rather pass the ball at times, so just really excited about him.”