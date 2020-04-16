Top high school player Jalen Green opts for G League rather than NCAA

Jalen Green is the latest top high school basketball player to spurn the NCAA for the opportunity to play professionally and start earning a paycheck.

Green, who played his senior season at Prolific Prep in Napa after three years at San Joaquin Memorial High in Fresno, announced Thursday that he would sign to play in the NBA G League as part of the league’s pathway to professionalism. Green, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2021 NBA draft.

The program is the first of its kind for the NBA — Green playing for an unaffiliated team competing against professionals while transitioning from preps to the pros.

“We’re thrilled to welcome a player and a person of Jalen’s caliber to the NBA G League,” G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim said. “He represents the next generation of NBA players, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him develop his professional skills in our league. Jalen will learn from an NBA-caliber coaching and player development staff as he begins his professional basketball journey.”

With Green on board, the G League could become an even more viable choice for top basketball recruits. Last year, R.J. Hampton and LaMelo Ball both played professionally in Australia directly out of high school.

Shortly after Green’s announcement, the Athletic reported that NBA prospect Isaiah Todd, a power forward from Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C., will also play on the G League team after withdrawing his commitment to Michigan.