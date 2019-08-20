Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
UCLA

UCLA receives commitment from Daishen Nix, nation’s top point guard prospect

UCLA logo
(UCLA)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Aug. 20, 2019
12:05 PM
Share

Daishen Nix, widely considered the top point-guard prospect in the country, on Tuesday became the first player to verbally commit to play for new UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin.

The 6-foot-5 guard from Las Vegas Trinity International School can sign a binding letter of intent in November. He was also considering Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland and Alabama, which he had listed as his other finalists.

Cronin cannot comment on recruits until they sign letters of intent. Nix, who becomes the Bruins’ most highly coveted recruit since Lonzo Ball, had visited UCLA over the weekend and met with the coaching staff.

The Bruins are thin at point guard, with freshman Tyger Campbell (knee) and sophomore David Singleton (foot) both recovering from major injuries. UCLA will have at least two more scholarships available for the 2020-21 season with seniors Prince Ali and Alex Olesinski exhausting their eligibility after this season and an open spot on the current roster.

UCLA
Ben Bolch
Follow Us
Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement