UCLA receives commitment from Daishen Nix, nation’s top point guard prospect

Daishen Nix, widely considered the top point-guard prospect in the country, on Tuesday became the first player to verbally commit to play for new UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin.

The 6-foot-5 guard from Las Vegas Trinity International School can sign a binding letter of intent in November. He was also considering Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland and Alabama, which he had listed as his other finalists.

Cronin cannot comment on recruits until they sign letters of intent. Nix, who becomes the Bruins’ most highly coveted recruit since Lonzo Ball, had visited UCLA over the weekend and met with the coaching staff.

The Bruins are thin at point guard, with freshman Tyger Campbell (knee) and sophomore David Singleton (foot) both recovering from major injuries. UCLA will have at least two more scholarships available for the 2020-21 season with seniors Prince Ali and Alex Olesinski exhausting their eligibility after this season and an open spot on the current roster.