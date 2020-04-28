Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
UCLA forward Jalen Hill declares for NBA draft as early entry candidate

UCLA forward Jalen Hill looks on during the first half of a game against Stanford on Jan. 15 at Pauley Pavilion.
(Chris Carlson / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
April 28, 2020
10:12 PM
UCLA redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Hill was among the 163 players from colleges and other educational institutions who filed as early entry candidates for the NBA draft, according to a list of players released by the league.

Hill’s declaration was intended mostly to get feedback from NBA personnel on his draft standing and possible areas for improvement, according to a person close to the situation not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Bruins junior guard Chris Smith also declared for the draft as an early entry candidate.

The 6-foot-10 Hill averaged nine points and a team-leading 6.9 rebounds last season to go with a team-leading 1.1 blocks, earning him honorable mention Pac-12 all-defensive team honors.

Early entry candidates have until June 3 to withdraw their names from the June 25 draft and preserve college eligibility, unless changes are made to the draft calendar given the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Ben Bolch
