UCLA forward Jalen Hill declares for NBA draft as early entry candidate

UCLA redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Hill was among the 163 players from colleges and other educational institutions who filed as early entry candidates for the NBA draft, according to a list of players released by the league.

Hill’s declaration was intended mostly to get feedback from NBA personnel on his draft standing and possible areas for improvement, according to a person close to the situation not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Bruins junior guard Chris Smith also declared for the draft as an early entry candidate.

The 6-foot-10 Hill averaged nine points and a team-leading 6.9 rebounds last season to go with a team-leading 1.1 blocks, earning him honorable mention Pac-12 all-defensive team honors.

Early entry candidates have until June 3 to withdraw their names from the June 25 draft and preserve college eligibility, unless changes are made to the draft calendar given the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

