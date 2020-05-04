Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Don Shula: The sports world reacts to the death of a legendary coach

Obit Don Shula Football
Don Shula
(Jeffrey M. Boan / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
May 4, 2020
9:47 AM
Share

Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, has died at 90, the Miami Dolphins announced Monday.

“Coach Shula was the rare man who exemplified true greatness in every aspect of his life,” Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO Tom Garfinkel tweeted of Shula, who led the team to two Super Bowl victories and to the league’s only perfect season.

“He will be so missed by so many but his legacy of character and excellence will endure.”

As coach of the Dolphins and Baltimore Colts, Shula compiled a 347-173-6 record with six Super Bowl appearances.

Advertisement

“We lost one of the most iconic men in the history of NFL coaching in Don Shula. His leadership and wisdom helped to guide me and many others who have made a life in coaching football,” former Pittsburgh Steelers coach and member of the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class Bill Cowher tweeted. “Thank you Coach Shula. May your spirit and legacy live on forever.”

Here’s what figures from around the NFL and beyond are saying about the legendary coach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Chuck Schilken
Follow Us
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement