Don Shula: The sports world reacts to the death of a legendary coach

Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, has died at 90, the Miami Dolphins announced Monday.

“Coach Shula was the rare man who exemplified true greatness in every aspect of his life,” Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO Tom Garfinkel tweeted of Shula, who led the team to two Super Bowl victories and to the league’s only perfect season.

“He will be so missed by so many but his legacy of character and excellence will endure.”

As coach of the Dolphins and Baltimore Colts, Shula compiled a 347-173-6 record with six Super Bowl appearances.

“We lost one of the most iconic men in the history of NFL coaching in Don Shula. His leadership and wisdom helped to guide me and many others who have made a life in coaching football,” former Pittsburgh Steelers coach and member of the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class Bill Cowher tweeted. “Thank you Coach Shula. May your spirit and legacy live on forever.”

Here’s what figures from around the NFL and beyond are saying about the legendary coach.

The Greatest.



Thank you for everything, Coach Shula. pic.twitter.com/7eXY4ZOKn6 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020

Today is a sad day. Coach Shula was the rare man who exemplified true greatness in every aspect of his life. He will be so missed by so many but his legacy of character and excellence will endure. All my best to Mary Anne and the Shula family. pic.twitter.com/PLoIhyPGrl — Tom Garfinkel (@TomGarfinkel) May 4, 2020

Even though I never personally met Coach Shula that quote was on the wall above the doors before you walked out of the facility in Miami. Through the best and worse days it reminded me to never settle for less than my best. Thanks coach — Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) May 4, 2020

Just got word that Coach Don Shula has passed away. Please keep his family in your prayers. Rest In Heaven Coach. Thank you 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️🐬🐬🐬#MiamiDolphins #Legend #HOF — Richmond Webb (@RichmondWebb) May 4, 2020

We lost one of the most iconic men in the history of NFL coaching in Don Shula. His leadership and wisdom helped to guide me and many others who have made a life in coaching football. Thank you Coach Shula. May your spirit and legacy live on forever. RIP — Bill Cowher (@CowherCBS) May 4, 2020

There are nearly 7.8b people in the world. How many will say they've impacted as many people at @DonShula. He was an imperfect man striving for perfection and got it once. The rest of the time he came really close. What a legacy we were given. #RIPGOAT pic.twitter.com/7LzQYi2s6h — Twan Russell (@TwanRussell) May 4, 2020

R.I.P. to the goat Don Shula🙏🏾 — DeVante Parker (@DeVanteParker11) May 4, 2020

RIP NFL Hall of Fame Coach and 2X Super Bowl champion Don Shula! My prayers go out to his family. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 4, 2020

R.I.H Coach Shula...one of the best to ever do it. My condolences to his family🙏🙏 — PAT SURTAINl (@psurtain23) May 4, 2020

A very sad day for football.

Don Shula passed away.

I am blessed to have played 2 yrs for coach Shula. For that I am a better man!

RIP coach. — Ron Jaworski (@JawsCEOQB) May 4, 2020

We will remember the great feats, like the only perfect season in NFL history, but also the qualities – hard work, character, decency – that made Don Shula not just a great coach, but also a great man. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 4, 2020

Rest in peace, Coach Shula. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 4, 2020

Our deepest condolences go out to the family of legendary Baltimore Colts and @MiamiDolphins head coach Don Shula after his passing this morning. pic.twitter.com/55DRpipYA8 — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 4, 2020

Rest In Peace “Don Shula”! Legendary🙏🏽🐐 — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) May 4, 2020

RIP Don Shula. As a kid growing up I idolized him. As an agent it was an honor to deal with him. He was a man of great integrity and fairness. An All time legend both on and off the field. His legacy will endure! — Drew Rosenhaus (@RosenhausSports) May 4, 2020

The GOAT Don Shula has passed R.I.P Coach I am happy to have met him at an event where me and #UD receive award put them by Ron Book and his daughter. The best thing of it all He knew me and the songs I made we got a laugh. My condolence to the Shula family @MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/XBNEzWDLpZ — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) May 4, 2020