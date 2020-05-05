NBA remains on track to open practice facilities Friday in some states

The NBA told teams that it’s still on track to allow for practice facilities to reopen Friday in states where stay-at-home measures have been removed or relaxed.

Players will have access to facilities on an individual basis, provided they follow extensive health and sanitation guidelines.

The NBA has been suspended since March 11 when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Facilities closed a week later.

Advertisement

League officials, both with the NBA and teams, said last week that the opening of team facilities was not a signal that games are on the horizon.

The NBA remains hopeful that it can finish the remainder of the regular season and hold a postseason that could extend deep into the summer.