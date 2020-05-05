Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
NBA remains on track to open practice facilities Friday in some states

The Clippers play the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on March 10 in San Francisco.
(Andrew Greif / Los Angeles Times)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
May 5, 2020
8:57 PM
The NBA told teams that it’s still on track to allow for practice facilities to reopen Friday in states where stay-at-home measures have been removed or relaxed.

Players will have access to facilities on an individual basis, provided they follow extensive health and sanitation guidelines.

The NBA has been suspended since March 11 when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Facilities closed a week later.

Clippers
Clippers close deal to purchase Forum from MSG
The Forum in Inglewood
Nearly six weeks after MSG Entertainment agreed to sell the Forum to a group backed by Steve Ballmer, ownership of the arena officially changed hands.
League officials, both with the NBA and teams, said last week that the opening of team facilities was not a signal that games are on the horizon.

The NBA remains hopeful that it can finish the remainder of the regular season and hold a postseason that could extend deep into the summer.

Dan Woike
Dan Woike is the national basketball writer for the Los Angeles Times, a job he moved into after covering the Chargers’ first season back in Los Angeles for The Times.
