Sports

NBA players to have salaries cut by 25% because of COVID-19 pandemic

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will address reporters on Friday afternoon.
(Andy Lyons / Getty Images)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
April 17, 2020
2:53 PM
NBA players will have their pay cut 25% as the league reels from the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down the NBA and the rest of American sports.

In an announcement Friday, the NBA and NBA players’ union agreed on the deal to subtract a quarter of their paychecks beginning May 15.

The league, which hasn’t played since March 11, was scheduled to begin its postseason this weekend.

Once game cancellations become formalized, the collective bargaining agreement allows for the league to take back even more money from its players under a clause called “Force Majuere.” Government orders and pandemics, such as COVID-19, fall under that clause.

League executives have already had their salaries cut, a step taken by a number of other organizations including the Lakers, who asked top executives earlier this month to defer 20% of their salary.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is set to address reporters Friday afternoon.

Dan Woike
