MLB owners agree to propose a July start to 2020 season

California’s five major league teams could be back in action in July, but the state’s governor declined Monday to promise they could play in their home ballparks.

Major league owners approved a proposal Monday that envisions an 80-game season that would begin in early July. The proposal will be presented to the players’ union Tuesday.

Under current California guidelines, even the 100 or so people needed to stage a fan-free game would constitute a gathering beyond the current limits. Newsom said he had spoken with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and said the league promised it would not take any action in violation of state guidelines.

“We’ll see where we will be in July,” Newsom said.

Newsom said the guidance could vary throughout the state, depending on the spread of the novel coronavirus in each region. If the guidelines do not change by then, the Dodgers, Angels, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics all could be forced to play out of state if the season starts in July, perhaps at their training sites in Arizona.

“We certainly look forward to Major League Baseball and all sports resuming, but again, the question is when,” Newsom said, “and that will be determined on the basis of public health and public safety and the spread of this virus.”

Under the proposal approved Monday, games would be regionalized to minimize travel. The Dodgers would remain in the National League West and the Angels in the American League West, with games limited to opponents in the western divisions of both leagues.

The postseason would be expanded from 10 teams to 14, with rosters expanded and the designated hitter in use in both leagues.

The union is expected to raise two primary concerns, in what is expected to be a contentious negotiation.

The players agreed in March to be paid on a prorated basis for any games played this season, period. The owners, worried about the loss of revenue from games without fans, contend that agreement did not contemplate salaries for fan-free games and would like players to forego their guaranteed salaries this season and instead participate in revenue sharing. The expanded postseason could lead to an increase in television revenue, although probably not so great an increase as to make up for what would likely be pay cuts under a revenue-sharing system.

The players also want to know what proposals the league has for health and safety, not only for themselves but also for the coaches, umpires, clubhouse workers, broadcasters, and support staff such as hotel and transportation workers.

How would the multiple tests required each week be obtained and administered? How would the league mitigate risk? And what would happen when someone tests positive for the coronavirus?

Newsom’s previous comments on limiting large gatherings make it unlikely the All-Star Game would be played as scheduled July 14 at Dodger Stadium. The league is expected to use that window to play regular-season games, then reschedule the 2020 All-Star Game, perhaps for 2022. The 2021 game has been awarded to Atlanta.

The 2021 World Baseball Classic also would be rescheduled, perhaps in 2023.