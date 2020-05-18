Gov. Newsom to Dodgers and Angels: No fans in stadiums? Play ball!

The Dodgers and Angels could return to their home ballparks for a potential 2020 season, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

Major League Baseball would like to start the season the first week of July. On the first business day after the league released a 67-page protocol for handling health and safety issues, the governors of California, New York and Texas all said teams would be welcome to play games in their states.

Games would not be open to fans, at least for the first part of the season.

Commissioner Rob Manfred has spoken recently with Newsom and other governors, assuring them the league could obtain the necessary coronavirus tests without depriving the local community of them. Manfred also has arranged to convert the Utah laboratory used for minor league drug tests into a facility designated to process coronavirus tests.

Advertisement

At his press conference Monday, Newsom said: “Pro sports, in that first week or so of June, without spectators, and modifications, and very prescriptive conditions, also can begin to move forward.”

The MLB plan, still subject to negotiation with the players’ union, calls for training camp to begin in mid-June, either at a team’s home ballpark or at its spring training site.

California, New York and Texas are home to nine of the 30 major league clubs. The governors of Arizona and Florida have said any team that cannot play at its regular home is welcome to play at their spring home. All 30 teams train in either Arizona or Florida.