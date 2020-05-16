MLB’s safety protocols for potential season: no high-fives, plenty of COVID-19 tests

There will be no spitting in baseball this season. And no high-fives, fist-bumps, hugs, smokeless tobacco and the chewing of sunflower seeds.

One thing there will be an abundance of if Major League Baseball can come to an agreement with players on salaries and launch an abbreviated 82-game season in empty stadiums in early July: COVID-19 tests.

These were among the proposed health and safety protocols for avoiding the spread of the coronavirus in a 67-page document that MLB sent to the players union Friday night, copies of which were obtained by the Athletic and ESPN.

“I’m hopeful that we will have major league baseball this summer,” Commissioner Rob Manfred told CNN on Thursday night. “But those plans are dependent on what the public health situation is, and us reaching the conclusion that it will be safe for our players and other employees to come back to work.”

MLB’s guidelines, which are subject to union approval, call for a maximum of 50 players per club to report to a three-phase spring training in mid-June — pitchers and catchers, followed by position players and exhibitions. Players would be broken up into smaller groups, with workouts staggered throughout the day.

Stadiums would be limited to “essential personnel,” a group of 100-150 people broken into safety tiers, with players, coaches, medical staff and umpires in Tier 1, front-office employees, clubhouse staff and interpreters in Tier 2 and broadcasters, groundskeepers, cleaning crews and security officials in Tier 3.

Social distancing will be encouraged in the clubhouse, with lockers spaced six feet apart. Showering will be discouraged at club facilities. The use of saunas, steam rooms, hydrotherapy pools and cryotherapy chambers will be prohibited.

The use of indoor batting cages is discouraged. Pitchers will use a personal set of baseballs during bullpen sessions. There will be no exchanging of lineup cards or mound visits. Players would be encouraged to wash hands between innings.

Only active reserves will be permitted in dugouts, sitting six feet apart. Inactive players and support staff will most likely sit in the stands. Non-playing personnel must wear masks at all times in the dugout.

Players will be encouraged to remain in team hotels on the road, and the use of private transportation, such as Uber, Lyft and taxicabs, will be discouraged.

Players, coaches, umpires and staff members who come into close proximity with players will be tested several times a week for the coronavirus, mostly using saliva tests. They will undergo temperature checks and symptom screenings twice a day.

Manfred said MLB has converted a Utah lab it uses for minor league drug testing into a COVID-19 testing site, “and the lab has assured us of a 24-hour turnaround on all of our tests,” he said.

The document said the league will offer free diagnostic and antibody/serology testing for healthcare workers or other first responders in the clubs’ home cities as a public service. Family members would be tested too.

Players, coaches and other essential personnel will conduct daily home screenings. Any individual who reports COVID-19 symptoms or a temperature above 100 degrees will be prohibited from entering a club facility and be directed to a team physician.

Clubs will be responsible for developing procedures to isolate, transport, test and treat individuals who display symptoms. Those who test positive will be immediately quarantined, though not necessarily for 14 days.

“Our experts are advising us that we won’t need a 14-day quarantine,” Manfred said. “They will be quarantined until they have two negative tests over a 24-hour period.

“Nothing is risk-free in this undertaking, but we’re trying to mitigate that risk with repeated testing, by removing [positive] individuals and making sure people who have had contact [with them] have not been exposed.”