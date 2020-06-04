Florida State players back off boycott threat over Mike Norvell’s comments

Florida State football players and coaches seem to have ironed out their issues after players threatened a boycott over coach Mike Norvell’s comments in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and the unrest that has followed.

On Tuesday, the Athletic’s Tashan Reed tweeted a quote from Norvell in which the first-year Seminoles coach said there had been “a lot of open communication” between the players and coaches and that he had “back and forth individually with every player this weekend” to discuss the recent events.

“And that was something that was important to me because this is a heartbreaking time in our country,” Norvell said, according to Reed.

“I’ll continue to share with our guys the platform that they have and the opportunity that is there for them to make a difference, to be an influence and to be able to impact our country in a positive way by the overall mindset and approach of how we treat people to how we respond in situations. I told these guys just how grateful I am to be a part of this journey with them because they are the future.”

#FSU head coach Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) had individual conversations with every player on his roster this past weekend focused on the events surrounding the death of George Floyd. Here's his full quote to @TheAthletic: pic.twitter.com/eM3yZZH4db — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) June 2, 2020

Star defensive lineman and team captain Marvin Wilson took to Twitter the next day to dispute much of what his coach reportedly said.

“Man this [feces emoji] did not happen,” Wilson tweeted. "... We got a generated text that was sent to everybody. There was no one on one talk between us and coach. This is a lie.”

Man this 💩 did not happen mane. We got a generated text that was sent to everybody. There was no one on one talk between us and coach. This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice 💯 #hunchoout https://t.co/6Uuy6K7Eu3 — HEAD HUNCHO💧 (@marvinwilson21) June 4, 2020

Wilson added that he and his teammates were outraged and would not be working out “until further notice.” Several other FSU players — including defensive end Jamarcus Chatman, linebacker Kalen DeLoach, offensive lineman Darius Washington, linebacker Kevon Glenn and cornerback Isaiah Bolden — shared Wilson’s tweet.

Norvell and Florida State have not commented on the matter.

But according to Tomahawk Nation, athletic director David Coburn said on a Board of Trustees call Thursday that a team meeting earlier that morning went well.

“I believe we are moving on,” Coburn said.

From the looks of some of the players’ Twitter feeds, Coburn appears to be correct. Linebacker Amari Gainer tweeted a video of himself and other teammates smiling while appearing to get ready for a workout.

“All I know ... #work,” Gainer wrote.

Glenn tweeted: “We love our coach and we are together as a team. FSU football team and coaching staff is fine and working 100%. See y’all in fall.”

We love our coach and we are together as a team. FSU football team and coaching staff is fine and working💯. See y’all in fall🍢 — Kevon Glenn💭🏈💰 (@kevontglenn) June 4, 2020

The tweet was shared by multiple teammates.