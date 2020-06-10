Southland stars dominate ESPN’s all-time softball team

There was a pronounced Southern California flavor when ESPN announced its Greatest All-Time NCAA Softball Team on Tuesday.

Eight of the 11 players selected by voters through the network’s 7Innings podcast are products of Southern California high schools.

C: Aubree Munro, Florida, Brea Olinda

1B: Lauren Chamberlain, Oklahoma, Lake Forest El Toro

2B: Sierra Romero, Michigan, Vista Murrieta

SS: Sis Bates, Washington

3B: Kasey Cooper, Auburn

OF: Jessica Mendoza, Stanford, Camarillo

OF: Leah O’Brien-Amico, Arizona, Chino Don Lugo

OF: Caitlin Lowe, Arizona, Santa Ana Foothill

LHP: Cat Osterman, Texas

RHP: Jennie Finch, Arizona, La Mirada

UT: Rachel Garcia, UCLA, Palmdale Highland

Although the project didn’t name a second team, several other Southern Californians were runners-up in the voting.

Those players were catcher Stacey Nuveman (UCLA, Glendora St. Lucy’s), first baseman Amanda Lorenz (Florida, Moorpark), shortstop Natasha Watley (UCLA, Irvine Woodbridge), third baseman Sydney Romero (Oklahoma, Vista Murrieta), outfielder Laura Berg (Fresno State, Santa Fe Springs Santa Fe), and right-handed pitcher Lisa Fernandez (UCLA, Lakewood St. Joseph).