Southland stars dominate ESPN’s all-time softball team
There was a pronounced Southern California flavor when ESPN announced its Greatest All-Time NCAA Softball Team on Tuesday.
Eight of the 11 players selected by voters through the network’s 7Innings podcast are products of Southern California high schools.
C: Aubree Munro, Florida, Brea Olinda
1B: Lauren Chamberlain, Oklahoma, Lake Forest El Toro
2B: Sierra Romero, Michigan, Vista Murrieta
SS: Sis Bates, Washington
3B: Kasey Cooper, Auburn
OF: Jessica Mendoza, Stanford, Camarillo
OF: Leah O’Brien-Amico, Arizona, Chino Don Lugo
OF: Caitlin Lowe, Arizona, Santa Ana Foothill
LHP: Cat Osterman, Texas
RHP: Jennie Finch, Arizona, La Mirada
UT: Rachel Garcia, UCLA, Palmdale Highland
Although the project didn’t name a second team, several other Southern Californians were runners-up in the voting.
Those players were catcher Stacey Nuveman (UCLA, Glendora St. Lucy’s), first baseman Amanda Lorenz (Florida, Moorpark), shortstop Natasha Watley (UCLA, Irvine Woodbridge), third baseman Sydney Romero (Oklahoma, Vista Murrieta), outfielder Laura Berg (Fresno State, Santa Fe Springs Santa Fe), and right-handed pitcher Lisa Fernandez (UCLA, Lakewood St. Joseph).
