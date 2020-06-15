Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy’s OAN T-shirt spurs outrage from star players

Oklahoma State running back and potential Heisman Trophy contender Chuba Hubbard on Monday became the latest college athlete to voice support for social change when he seemingly threatened to sit out after a photograph emerged of Cowboys football coach Mike Gundy wearing a One America News Network shirt.

Hubbard tweeted his comment after the photo of Gundy began circulating online, showing the 15-year Oklahoma State coach wearing an “OAN” shirt during a recent fishing trip. OAN is a conservative, pro-President Trump cable news channel whose anchors in the past have been critical of liberal social movements including Black Lives Matter.

Hubbard’s statement, which appeared above the photo of Gundy, read: “I will not stand for this. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

TWEET:

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

Hubbard’s statement comes amid a growing social reckoning in college athletics. In the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality and social inequality, college athletes at several schools have voiced their own frustrations and desires for change.

Advertisement

Shortly after, the university’s president, Burns Hargis, released a statement regarding the situation:

I hear and respect the concerns expressed by our Black student-athletes. This is a time for unity of purpose to confront racial inequities and injustice. We will not tolerate insensitive behavior by anyone at Oklahoma State. — Burns Hargis (@burnshargis) June 15, 2020

Athletic director Mike Holder released a statement saying: “This afternoon has been very disturbing. The tweets from the current and former players are of grave concern.”

At the University of Texas, a group of athletes last week called for a litany of changes, including the renaming of several buildings, the donation of athletic funds to Black organizations, and the replacement of the school’s fight song, “The Eyes of Texas.”

Advertisement

TWEET:

At Clemson, where coach Dabo Swinney recently received criticism after a former player accused one of the team’s assistant coaches of using the n-word, several players, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, helped organize a peaceful on-campus protest Saturday against systemic racism that Swinney attended.

When counterprotesters displaying Confederate flags organized before the Clemson demonstration, incoming Tigers quarterback and St. John Bosco product DJ Uiagalelei tweeted in response, “Dang this crazy because this is where I go to school and I also call my second home … sad to see this.”

TWEET:

Dang this crazy because this is where I go to school and I also call my second home 😪. . .sad to see this https://t.co/HLppCJrA02 — 🌟 DJ Uiagalelei 🌟 (@DJUiagalelei) June 14, 2020

And at Iowa, strength coach Chris Doyle reached a separation agreement with the program Monday after several former players accused him of mistreating Black players.

Athletes from many other programs around the nation have participated in protests as well. But Hubbard’s threat to not participate came as one of the most striking comments yet. After finishing in the top 10 of Heisman voting during a 2,094-yard, 21-touchdown rushing season in 2019, Hubbard is considered a serious contender for the award in 2020.

Advertisement

Hubbard received support from teammate Amen Ogbongbemiga, the team’s defensive MVP in 2019, who tweeted, “I stand with him!,” and former Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill, who plays for the Baltimore Ravens.

I stand with him! https://t.co/WWOs2ALxml — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 15, 2020

“OSU Athletics and University need major change,” Hill tweeted in response to Hubbard. “100% support brotha.”

TWEET: