Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
USC Sports

Max Tuerk’s life to be celebrated during ‘paddle out’ ceremony

Former Chargers center Max Tuerk.
A celebration commemorating former USC and NFL lineman Max Tuerk will be held Saturday. He passed away June 20.
(Howard Lipin / Union-Tribune)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
June 25, 2020
6:35 PM
Share

A “paddle out” celebration of life for former USC and NFL lineman Max Tuerk will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Salt Creek Beach in Dana Point.

Tuerk died last Saturday during a hike with family members in the Cleveland National Forest not far from their home in Trabuco Canyon. He was 26.

Autopsy results are pending.

Tuerk’s parents said they have donated his brain to Boston University’s CTE Center. CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is a neurodegenerative disease found in people who have suffered repeated head trauma. That can be diagnosed only after death.

USC SportsChargers
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement