Former Santa Margarita and USC lineman Max Tuerk died of enlarged heart, coroner says

The cause of death for former Santa Margarita, USC and NFL offensive lineman Max Tuerk was an enlarged heart, according to autopsy results from the Orange County coroner’s office.

Tuerk collapsed and died June 20, Father’s Day weekend, while hiking on the Bell View trail in Los Pinos Peak in Orange County. Tuerk was 26.

According to the coroner, Tuerk was found to have “severe cardiomegaly with left and right ventricular hypertrophy.”

Tuerk was a four-year starter at USC and a third-round draft pick of the Chargers in 2016.

Advertisement

“He continues to be sorely missed,” Tuerk’s father, Greg, said.

Greg said because of the autopsy results, and out of caution, his three other children will be checked for potential heart conditions.