This day in sports: Steve Scott lowers his U.S. mile record during Oslo Games

American miler Steve Scott lowered his U.S. record for the second time in 10 days on this date in 1982 when he ran the four-lap race in three minutes 47.69 seconds at the Oslo Games in Norway. The time was the second-fastest behind Britain’s Sebastian Coe’s 3:47.33 in 1981.

John Walker of New Zealand finished second in 3:49.08 and Ray Flynn of Ireland was third in 3:49.88.

On June 26, Scott ran 3:48.53 in the Bislett Games on the same track in Oslo, tying him for the fourth-fastest mile of all time.

The Dodgers were scheduled to open a three-game series Tuesday in San Diego against the Padres. The Angels were set to play the second of three games against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium. Both games were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other memorable games and outstanding sports performances on this date:

1959 — At Forbes Field in Pittsburgh, the National League wins the first of two All-Star games played that season, 5-4. The NL scores the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the eighth inning when Henry Aaron singles in a run and then scores on a triple by Willie Mays off pitcher Whitey Ford. The American League wins the second All-Star game 5-3, played on Aug. 3 at the Coliseum.

1973 — In the first all-U.S. women’s Wimbledon singles final, Billie Jean King beats 18-year-old Chris Evert in straight sets 6-0, 7-5 for her fifth All-England Club championship in eight years. The match is a game of contrasts with King, the serve and volley player, versus Evert, the baseline player with the two-fisted backhand.

1974 — West Germany beats the Netherlands 2-1 at Olympic Stadium in Munich to win the FIFA World Cup. The Dutch take a quick lead when Johan Neeskens converts on a penalty kick just 63 seconds into the match. The West Germans respond with their own penalty kick by Paul Breitner in the 26th minute. The winning goal comes when Gerd Muller scores just before the end of the half.

1980 — Larry Holmes retains his World Boxing Council heavyweight championship when he scores a seventh-round technical knockout over Scott LeDoux at Bloomington, Minn. LeDoux, known as “The Fighting Frenchman,” suffers an eye injury in the seventh round that ends the bout.

1985 — West Germany’s Boris Becker, 17, is the youngest and the first unseeded player in the history of men’s singles play to win at Wimbledon when he beats Kevin Curren a 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-4. Becker introduces a refreshing flamboyant style to the game that features a massive serve and dramatic diving volleys.

1993 — Tom Burgess passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns and wide receiver Wayne Walker scores twice as the Ottawa Roughriders spoil the debut of the Canadian Football League’s first American-based team by beating the Sacramento Gold Miners 32-23 at Frank Clair Stadium in Ottawa. The Roughriders’ defense sacks Gold Miners quarterback David Archer seven times. Archer also throws two interceptions.

2006 — Designated hitter Travis Hafner is the first player in the major leagues to hit five grand slams before the All-Star break when he connects off Baltimore’s Kris Benson in the second inning of a 9-0 Indians win over the Orioles at Cleveland. Although he is ranked in the top five in nine offensive categories, Hafner is not voted to the American League All-Star team.

2007 — In a rematch, Wladimir Klitschko stops Raymond Brewster with a technical knockout after six rounds to successfully defend his International Boxing Federation and International Boxing Organization heavyweight titles in Cologne, Germany. Brewster had beaten Klitschko three years earlier for the vacant World Boxing Organization title.

2013 — Andy Murray is the first Englishman in 77 years to win the men’s singles title at Wimbledon when he stuns Novak Djokovic of Serbia 6-4, 7-5, 6-4. The last male British player to win at London’s All-England Club is Fred Perry in 1936. Murray, who had lost to Roger Federer in 2012 final, wins his second major championship, having won the U.S. Open in 2012, also against Djokovic.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press