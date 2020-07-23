Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Mike Tyson to fight Roy Jones Jr. in exhibition match at Dignity Health Sports Park

Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in August 2019 in Dana Point
Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, 54, will return to boxing Sept. 12 in an exhibition match against former four-division champ Roy Jones Jr., 51.
(Willy Sanjuan / Invision/Associated Press)
By Associated Press
July 23, 2020
11:44 AM
Mike Tyson is coming back to boxing at age 54.

The former heavyweight champion will meet former four-division champion Roy Jones Jr., 51, in an eight-round exhibition match on Sept. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history when he won the title in 1986 at age 20 and for a time was the most feared fighter in boxing. But his career became littered with distractions and he hasn’t boxed since 2005 after losing his second straight fight.

He has occasionally teased a return with workout videos and now it’s finally scheduled to happen.

Jones won titles in the middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight divisions before moving up to win the heavyweight title in 2003, becoming the first former middleweight champion to do so in 106 years.

The event will air on pay-per-view and the social media music platform Triller. Other matches on the card and musical entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks.

