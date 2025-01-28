Galaxy to honor franchise legend Cobi Jones with statue at Dignity Health Sports Park

The Galaxy’s Cobi Jones (13) heads the ball above the Chicago Fire’s Carlos Bocanegra on Oct. 17, 2001. The Galaxy are creating a statue to honor Jones at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Cobi Jones will join former teammates Landon Donovan and David Beckham in Legends Plaza at Dignity Health Sports Park next season with the team commissioning a larger-than-life bronze statue of the U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer, who scored the first goal in franchise history in 1996.

“It still hasn’t sunk in,” Jones said. “It’s such an honor. It’s almost a validation.

“I may be the third one, [but] I probably won’t be the last one. I’m going to relish it.”

A 9-foot statue of Beckham was placed in Legends Plaza, outside the main entrance of Dignity Health Sports Park, before the Galaxy’s season opener in 2019. It was joined by a bronze likeness of Donovan late in the 2021 season. The Galaxy said the Jones’ statue will be consistent with the first two, sculpted by artists Omri Amrany and Jessica LoPresti, with the pose based on a photo chosen by Jones.

The unveiling of the Jones’ statue will also help mark the return of the World Cup to Southern California in 2026. Jones, the men’s national team’s all-time leader in appearances with 164, played in all four American games in the 1994 World Cup, the only previous tournament held in the U.S.

Jones played in three World Cups overall, with his 11 appearances in the tournament ranking second on the all-time U.S. list.

“This statue is a symbol of Cobi’s relentless dedication, unmatched talent and the values that will continue to guide our team for years to come,” Dan Beckerman, president and chief executive of AEG, the Galaxy’s parent company, said in a statement. “It’s a tribute that goes beyond sports. It’s a celebration of what greatness looks like, both on and off the field.”

Jones grew up in Westlake Village and walked on to the Sigi Schmid-coached team at UCLA, helping the Bruins to their second NCAA title in 1990. After beginning his professional career with Coventry City in the English Premier League, Jones returned home to join the Galaxy for the inaugural MLS season and never left, playing 12 seasons for the team and setting the club record for appearances while winning seven trophies, including two MLS Cups and a CONCACAF Champions Cup.

“The statue is a testament to the legacy Cobi has built,” Galaxy president Tom Braun said. ”His role in establishing the Galaxy as the league’s most iconic and winningest club has made his name synonymous with our sport and our team.”

Jones also managed the team on an interim basis in 2008, served as an assistant on Bruce Arena’s staff for parts of three seasons and was a longtime analyst on the team’s TV broadcasts as well as with FOX Sports, NBC and Apple TV, among others. He is also an owner/investor in Angel City of the NWSL.

Jones said being memorialized in bronze was not something he thought possible during his career, but the unveiling of the statue will be particularly important for his family since his two sons, Cayden and Cai, never saw him play.

“It’s extremely nice to get that,” he said. “I played this game at the beginning because I loved it. For me, as far as a statue, maybe the only one that was saying, ‘Hey, you deserve a statue’ was probably my mom.

“I will definitely be looking at my wife, my two sons, and just seeing how they are reacting because I want them to enjoy and relish this experience as much as I am.”