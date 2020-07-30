Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Jazz, Pelicans take knee during national anthem in unity

Members of the Pelicans and Jazz kneel together around the Black Lives Matter logo on the court during the national anthem.
(Ashley Landis via Associated Press)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
July 30, 2020
4:04 PM
Share
ORLANDO, Fla. — 

Players and coaches from the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans knelt with their arms around each other or intertwined during the national anthem before the first game to the restart of the NBA season. At least one player raised a fist.

Joining the teams in kneeling were the referees for the game, the first of a nationally televised doubleheader Thursday that features the Lakers vs. the Clippers in the nightcap.

Clippers forward Paul George said earlier in the day that players from around the league were deciding on how to show solidarity for social justice. He mentioned it would be a unified effort.

Players took the court for warmups wearing black T-shirts with “Black Lives Matter” written in white lettering on the front. During the game many players wore an NBA-approved social justice message in place of their name on the backs of their jerseys.

