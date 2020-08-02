NHL roundup: Coyotes start fast in victory over Predators
Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored the first of Arizona’s three first-period goals, a healthy Phil Kessel had two assists and the Coyotes held on to beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 in Edmonton, Canada, to open their Stanley Cup qualifier series.
The Coyotes made the most of their first postseason appearance since 2012, scoring three goals in the opening period on their way to building a 4-1 lead.
The Predators rallied behind two goals by Filip Forsberg, the second midway through the third period, to cut Arizona’s lead to 4-3.
Darcy Kuemper, who stopped 40 shots, held off Nashville’s late push and the Coyotes snatched momentum heading into Game 2 of the best-of-five series on Tuesday.
Christian Dvorak, Clayton Keller and Michael Grabner also scored for Arizona.
Ryan Ellis also scored for Nashville and Juuse Saros stopped 33 shots.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.