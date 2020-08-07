Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Cameron Tringale disqualified from PGA Championship for scorecard error

Cameron Tringale competes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July.
Cameron Tringale, shown here competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July, signed an incorrect scorecard at the PGA Championship on Friday.
(Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Aug. 7, 2020
3 PM
Cameron Tringale was disqualified from the PGA Championship on Friday after signing an incorrect scorecard.

The PGA said Tringale signed for a lower score than he actually made on the 228-yard, par-three eighth hole at TPC Harding Park. After his card was certified, he left the scoring area, but came back to notify the scoring referee of his mistake.

Under PGA rules, if a player signs for a higher score in error, the higher score stands. If the player signs for a lower score in error, the player is immediately disqualified.

Tringale, of Mission Viejo, shot a 68 in the second round, which would have put him at one-over 141 for two days, just at the projected cut line.

Sports

It wasn’t his first such incident. In the 2014 PGA at Valhalla in Louisville, Ky.,, he signed an incorrect scorecard in the first round and, after alerting officials at the conclusion of the tournament, was disqualified.

“On Sunday, I signed for a bogey 4 on the par-three 11th hole,” he said in a statement at the time. “While approaching the hole to tap in my three-inch bogey putt, the putter swung over the ball prior to tapping in. Realizing that there could be the slightest doubt that the swing over the ball should have been recorded as a stroke, I spoke with the PGA of America and shared with them my conclusion that the stroke should have been recorded.”

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

