Golf roundup: Jeongeun Lee6 extends Evian Championship lead to five

The day after making golf history, Jeongeun Lee6 extended her Evian Championship lead to five strokes with a three-under-par 68 in the third round Saturday in Evian-les-Bains, France.

She is at 18 under overall, and the nearest challenger is teenage American Yealimi Noh at 13 under after carding a four-under 67.

The 2015 champion, Lydia Ko of New Zealand, posted a 68 and was one shot behind the 19-year-old Noh.

South Korean Minjee Lee’s six-under 65 moved her into a three-way tie for fourth at 11 under with Japan’s Ayaka Furue and Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn, who drifted back with a one-over 72.

Advertisement

On Friday, Lee6 tied the golf majors record for the lowest round ever by a female or male with a 10-under 61, while her history-making 36-hole score of 127 was the lowest in a major, beating the 128 by Brooks Koepka at the 2019 U.S. PGA Championship.

But on Saturday, Lee6 had a mixed bag of three bogeys, four birdies and an eagle.

Inbee Park, a seven-time major winner who won the Evian in 2012 before it became a major, was out of contention and tied at 16th at seven under after a par 71.

New world No. 1 Nelly Korda was tied for 32nd, and defending champion Jin Young Ko dropped way down to 74th after carding a miserable round of 76 that included four bogeys and a double bogey.

She won at Evian in 2019. The event was canceled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cameron Tringale leads 3M Open

Cameron Tringale acknowledges the crowd after he finished the third round at the 3M Open. He shot a 66 for a one-stroke lead. (Craig Lassig / Associated Press)

Cameron Tringale made a short par putt on the treacherous par-five 18th hole at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minn., for a five-under 66 and a one-stroke lead over Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy.

Advertisement

Tringale, who tied for third last year at the TPC Twin Cities, eagled the par-five 12th and had three birdies in a bogey-free round. Winless on the PGA Tour, the 33-year-old topped the crowded leaderboard at 12-under 201.

Woodland overcame a double bogey on No. 1 with birdies on five of his next six holes in a 67. McNealy had a bogey-free 68.

Pat Perez shot a 66 to join an eight-way tie for fourth, two strokes off the lead. Four players were three shots back. Louis Oosthuizen, the highest-ranked player remaining at No. 9 in the world and in the FedEx Cup standings, was in a six-way tie for 16th place at only four shots behind.

Advertisement

During yet another unseasonable day of 90-plus-degree heat, the scores crept up throughout the afternoon with the thermometer as drier and breezier air affected the play.

Keith Mitchell had a record-tying seven straight birdies to start his round on his way to a 29 on the back nine. The front nine? He posted a 37 for a 66 that left him four strokes behind Tringale. Rickie Fowler birdied six of his first 10 holes before a triple bogey on the 18th left him with a 70 and a tie for 29th in a six-stroke deficit.

Stephen Dodd up two in Senior British Open

Stephen Dodd plays during the third round of the Senior British Open. He had an eight-under 62 and leads by two. (Phil Inglis / Getty Images)

Stephen Dodd shot an outstanding eight-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead after three rounds of the Senior British Open in Sunningdale, England.

Advertisement

The 55-year-old Welshman made four birdies on the first five holes and nine on the day at Sunningdale. He dropped a shot on the 10th, but his otherwise stellar performance had him at 11-under 199.

Jerry Kelly, a 54-year-old American, was two shots back after carding a 68, and Day 2 leader Darren Clarke (70) slipped three strokes off the lead in the final senior major championship of the year.

Defending champion Bernhard Langer (70) was four shots off the pace with Miguel Angel Jimenez (67) and Paul Broadhurst (69). Broadhurst won in 2016 and was runner-up in 2019.

Advertisement

The 63-year-old Langer won in 2019 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes for his fourth victory in the event. The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two-time British Open champion Ernie Els (70) was five shots back after three rounds.

Dodd, a three-time European Tour winner, made his Senior Tour debut at the Senior British Open in 2016, when he had his best finish at the event — a share of 14th place.

The Welshman, who won his first professional title at the 1992 Austria Open, is a three-time winner on the European Senior Tour.

Advertisement

Nicholas Dunlap, 17, wins U.S. Junior Amateur

Nicholas Dunlap won the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at The Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, N.C., beating Cohen Trolio 3 and 2 in the 36-hole final.

The 17-year-old Dunlap, from Huntsville, Ala., won three straight holes to take control and finished off the 18-year-old Trolio, from West Point, Miss., with a par win on the par-three 34th.

Dunlap earned a spot next year in the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. Dunlap and Trolio had already secured spots in the U.S. Amateur next month at Oakmont before the event began.

Dunlap’s caddie, Jeff Curl, is a former professional player and son of Rod Curl, the first Native American to win a PGA Tour event (1974 Colonial).

Advertisement

Trolio, an incoming at Louisiana State freshman, was a semifinalist in the 2019 U.S. Amateur at nearby Pinehurst No. 2. He’s the son of Old Waverly Golf Club head of instruction V.J. Trolio.